UK’s May ‘optimistic’ Brexit deal with Labour is near, says Buzzfeed

Published 11 minutes ago on 04 May 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said her government had presented Labour a new offer on a customs arrangement. — Reuters pic
LONDON, May 4 — Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is optimistic that she is close to striking a deal to secure the opposition Labour Party’s support for a deal to leave the European Union, Buzzfeed News said today..

“In the last week government ministers and officials presented Labour with a new offer on a customs arrangement that would effectively see the UK remain in the key aspects of a customs union with the EU,” sources familiar with the talks told BuzzFeed News.

The website said that its sources did not know how soon a deal would be reached, and thought it possible that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would avoid striking a deal until after European Parliament elections due on May 23. — Reuters

