Turkey detains suspect believed planning to attack Anzac service

Anzac soldiers stand in front of the Turkish memorial during an international service marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle in Canakkale, Turkey April 24, 2016. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, April 24 — Turkish authorities have arrested a suspected Islamic State member they believe was planning to attack a World War One commemoration at Gallipoli attended by hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders, local police said today.

The suspect, a Syrian national, was detained in Tekirdag, a northwestern province close to the Gallipoli peninsula, a Tekirdag police spokesman said.

Every year, Australians and New Zealanders travel to Turkey for memorial services on April 25 commemorating the failed 1915 military campaign by Anzac and allied forces to drive Ottoman troops from Gallipoli and the Dardanelles region. — Reuters