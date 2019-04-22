Singapore students’ union condemns sexual harassment, urges students not to harass Peeping Tom

Undergraduate Monica Baey said that a fellow student had filmed her secretly while she was showering in her hostel bathroom at NUS’ Eusoff Hall last November. — Screengrab from Google Maps via TODAY

SINGAPORE, April — The executive committee of the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) students’ union said that it condemns any form of sexual harassment at the institution, but urged fellow students not to harass the male undergraduate who was caught filming a female student in the shower.

Justice “needs to consider both the victim and the perpetrator, and needs to be proportionate”, the committee said in a statement issued to students yesterday.

In a separate statement issued on the same day, NUS dean of students Peter Pang also stressed that the university unequivocally “does not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form.”

The statements come after communications and new media undergraduate Monica Baey posted on Instagram lamenting the university’s response to her complaint that a fellow student had filmed her taking a shower in November last year at one of the university’s residential halls.

Noting that the peeping tom was only suspended from school for a semester and made to write an apology letter, Baey, 23, called on NUS to take stronger actions against individuals who commit such acts.

NUS said on Saturday that it will set up a committee to review its current disciplinary and support frameworks.

In its statement, the executive committee of the students’ union expressed regret that Ms Baey and other victims of sexual harassment “have had to go through such traumatic experiences as an NUS student.”

Though it pointed out that the “discussion on the issue of sexual harassment and this particular case is important and welcome”, the committee “also strongly urges fellow students to not harass" the perpetrator and his family.

While it noted that action had been taken against the perpetrator, it said that NUS’ policy on sexual harassment could be reviewed in various areas such as increasing awareness and education on sexual harassment, and improving social-psychological support for victims.

In light of this incident, the students’ union is also coming up with an action plan to address sexual harassment, which includes looking into whether existing sentencing guidelines should be revised.

Tightening penalty system

Apologising for the “distressing experience” suffered by Baey, Associate Professor Pang said in his note to students that the university believes every case of sexual misconduct must be investigated, and offenders must be disciplined.

“We are fully committed to strengthening and expanding the infrastructure, policies and procedures to investigate cases of sexual misconduct and to take strong disciplinary action,” he said.

The review of current student disciplinary and support frameworks, he noted, is aimed at tightening the “penalty system for offences that affect the safety of our campuses.”

Findings of the study and follow-up actions will be shared with students in the new academic year, which begins in August.

He noted that the committee, which comprises members from the NUS Board of Trustees, will study the approaches taken by other international institutions, and solicit views from students, parents and other stakeholders.

“We hear your concerns about having a safer and more supportive campus environment,” Pang said in his note to NUS students. “We will do everything we can to ensure that you are safe and supported during your time with us.” — TODAY