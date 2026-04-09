APRIL 9 — Last week, we marked Qing Ming, Good Friday and Easter, while many Malaysians are still in the midst of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. Next week, the Sikh community will celebrate Vaisakhi. In many other countries, such diversity would be remarkable, but in Malaysia, it is simply part of everyday life.

Walk through any neighbourhoods in Malaysia, especially in urban centres, and this reality is clear. Different traditions, beliefs and cultures exist side by side, often overlapping in ways we barely notice anymore. This has long been one of our greatest strengths.

Yet why do we feel more divided than ever?

Take the recent tragic drink-driving accident that claimed a life. It is an incident that should never have happened, and those responsible must face the full force of the law.

At its core, this is a matter of enforcement and personal accountability. Yet, it has been rapidly politicised, reframed through racial and religious lenses, and in the process, risks chipping away at the very foundations upon which our plural society is built.

A similar pattern can also be seen in the controversy over Hindu shrines, which is a layered issue with historical, legal and social dimensions. However, our tendency to interpret it primarily through the lens of identity has transformed it into an unnecessarily combustible flashpoint.

We see a similar tendency beyond social issues. In the corporate space, Sunway's recent attempt to take over IJM — an RM11 billion proposal — ultimately failed after it did not secure the required majority shareholder acceptance, despite extensive public debate around valuation and long-term strategy.

Members of the public attend the Rumah Terbuka Hari Raya Bersama Mekdi 2026 event at the McDonald’s Bandar Baru Bangi Drive Thru in Selangor on April 3, 2026. — Bernama pic

Yet even in a case grounded in financial considerations, market dynamics and shareholder choice, discussions at times risked being framed through broader narratives rather than the underlying fundamentals.

Social media is one part of the problem, especially when it becomes a space for speculation, generalisation and, at times, attempts to link individual wrongdoing to entire communities. In today's environment, outrage travels faster than facts. A single incident can be amplified and reshaped within hours. By the time clearer information emerges, the narrative has already taken hold.

There are also those who seek to inflame such tensions for their own ends, often to win votes during elections. When public attention is redirected towards identity, it becomes easier to divide and provoke. Complex issues are reduced to simple narratives.

As someone who works closely with residents and community groups in Kuala Lumpur, especially in Bukit Bintang, I see a very different reality on the ground. Bukit Bintang is a diverse area, with residents of different backgrounds, business owners, workers and visitors sharing the same space every day. Differences exist, but they are managed through daily interaction, mutual respect and a shared understanding that everyone has a stake in keeping the area functioning. People do not behave the way they do online.

Disagreements happen, but they are rarely framed in the sweeping, divisive terms we often see on social media. Most people are focused on practical concerns such as livelihoods, safety, and their living environment.

That contrast should give us pause. Malaysia's diversity has never been the problem. The real risk lies in how easily it can be exploited when we stop thinking critically and start reacting emotionally. A society that is constantly on edge is one that can be easily manipulated.

Unity cannot be left to habit or nostalgia. It requires vigilance, discipline, restraint and a willingness to judge issues on their merits, not on the identities we attach to them. While we cannot entirely prevent political opportunists from sowing discord, we can remain alert to such attempts and ensure they do not take root.

Malaysia's diversity remains one of our greatest strengths. The question is whether we are prepared to protect it, not just in principle, but in how we respond when it is tested.

* Ben Fong Kok Seng is the chairperson of the Bukit Bintang Parliamentary Zone Residents' Representative Council

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.