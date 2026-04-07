APRIL 7 — Ever wonder where the fish on your grill or in your sushi roll comes from? There’s a good chance it was farmed, not wild-caught.

Aquaculture, or fish farming, is the world’s fastest-growing food sector, quietly supplying more than half of all the fish we eat.

It’s touted as a sustainable solution to overfished oceans and a growing global appetite for protein. But a recent study from researchers in Latvia pulls back the curtain on this booming industry, revealing that freshwater fish farming is swimming against a powerful current of challenges.

Think of it less as a simple pond with fish, and more like running a high-tech farm while navigating a maze of red tape, environmental booby traps, and financial potholes.

So, what’s holding our fish farms back? First, let’s talk money and rules.

Starting a fish farm isn’t like digging a backyard pond. It’s capital-intensive. The equipment for water recycling, aeration, and temperature control is expensive.

Then comes the bureaucratic labyrinth. The study highlights a “fragmented regulatory environment” – a fancy term for too many agencies giving sometimes conflicting orders.

A farmer might need permits from environmental, food safety, water resource, and local planning boards. This red tape stifles innovation and discourages new farmers from even starting.

Next is the environmental tightrope. This is the core paradox of aquaculture.

According to the author, aquaculture is too important to fail. As our planet’s population grows and our oceans strain under pressure, we need farmed fish. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Done poorly, it causes the problems it’s meant to solve. Waste and excess feed can pollute waterways.

Escaped farmed fish can interbreed with or outcompete wild populations.

Diseases can spread from crowded ponds to wild stocks. Farmers are under increasing pressure to be cleaner and greener, but the technology for zero-waste, closed-loop systems is often the most expensive. It’s a classic catch-22: be sustainable or be profitable?

Then there’s the knowledge gap. Modern aquaculture isn’t just about throwing feed in the water. It requires expertise in fish nutrition, genetics, water chemistry, and disease management.

The research points to a shortage of specialised education and training programs. You can’t build a 21st-century industry with a 20th-century skillset.

Furthermore, farmers often struggle to access the latest scientific breakthroughs and practical innovations that could help them be more efficient and sustainable.

Finally, the sector suffers from a marketing and perception problem. In many places, farmed fish is still seen as inferior to “wild-caught.”

Consumers imagine dirty ponds and tasteless fish, a stigma the industry has battled for decades. Building consumer trust through transparency and clear eco-labels is a major, ongoing hurdle. What’s the way forward?

The study isn’t just a list of complaints; it’s a roadmap. The solution requires a united front: Smarter regulation: Governments need to streamline the permit process.

Think “one-stop-shop” instead of a regulatory obstacle course. Policies should incentivise best practices, not just punish bad ones.

We need more funding for R&D into affordable, sustainable technologies like efficient water filters and alternative, eco-friendly feeds (think insects or algae instead of wild-caught fishmeal).

Expanding education and creating strong networks where scientists, veteran farmers, and newcomers can share knowledge is crucial.

Transparency to Consumers: The industry must better tell its story. Where did the fish come from? How was it raised? Honest branding can turn the “farmed” label into a badge of quality and sustainability.

Aquaculture is too important to fail. As our planet’s population grows and our oceans strain under pressure, we need farmed fish.

But we need it done right. Solving these challenges isn’t just about helping farmers; it’s about ensuring we have a healthy, sustainable, and resilient source of food for the future.

The fish on your plate depends on it. The growing incidence of microplastics entering our food chain is another compelling reason why we need aquaculture farming.

As a country which imports a substantial amount of seafood, Malaysia is also resorting to aquaculture to cushion the import burden.

But growing the business is not without its share of challenges as experienced globally. There is no doubt we need better coordination and collaboration among the many stakeholders.

An idea of creating a focal point for the aquaculture industry development has been floated.

* Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.