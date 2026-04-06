APRIL 6 — Oil is never just oil. In its crude form, it is merely potential — latent energy waiting to be transformed.

Only through the intricate process of refining does it become the lifeblood of the modern global economy: gasoline for transport, diesel for logistics, jet fuel for aviation, petrochemicals for industry, fertilisers for agriculture, and plastics for everyday life.

To speak of oil, therefore, is not to speak of a single commodity, but of an entire ecosystem of interdependent products.

Each barrel refined unlocks a cascade of economic functions that sustain global production, consumption, and connectivity.

Without refining, crude oil is inert. With it, the world moves. This distinction is now more critical than ever.

At a time when geopolitical tensions threaten key energy corridors — most notably the Strait of Hormuz — the vulnerability of the refining and distribution chain is no longer theoretical. It is immediate.

Disruptions do not merely reduce supply; they fracture the transformation process that converts crude into usable economic inputs. When refineries slow, halt, or operate under duress, the shock reverberates across sectors.

Transportation is the first to feel the strain. Airlines cut routes as jet fuel tightens.

Shipping costs surge as diesel prices climb. Supply chains — already strained from years of pandemic and geopolitical fragmentation — begin to buckle.

What appears at first as an energy problem quickly metastasises into a logistics crisis. But the deeper consequences lie beyond transport.

Modern agriculture, for instance, is profoundly dependent on refined oil products.

Fertilisers — particularly nitrogen-based ones — require natural gas and petroleum derivatives in their production.

A disruption in refining capacity can therefore lead to reduced fertiliser availability, which in turn constrains crop yields.

The result is not merely higher food prices, but the spectre of food insecurity across vulnerable regions.

The author argues that oil is not just a raw commodity but a complex system whose refining and distribution underpin transport, agriculture and industry, warning that disruptions — especially along key routes like the Strait of Hormuz — can trigger cascading economic shocks across global supply chains. — Reuters pic

Likewise, the petrochemical industry — often overlooked in public discourse — relies heavily on refined outputs.

Plastics, synthetic fibres, medical equipment, packaging materials, and countless industrial inputs all trace their origins back to refined oil.

When this chain falters, manufacturing slows, costs rise, and entire industries face bottlenecks.

The global economy, in other words, is not just fuelled by oil — it is structured around its refined derivatives.

This is why any disruption to refining and distribution is systemically dangerous. It is not a linear shock, but a cascading one.

A slowdown in one segment quickly propagates across multiple sectors, amplifying the initial disruption.

Financial markets respond with volatility, currencies fluctuate, and governments are forced into reactive fiscal measures—often at great cost.

For Malaysia and Asean, the implications are profound.

As trade-dependent economies, Asean member states are deeply embedded in global supply chains.

The region’s manufacturing hubs, export industries, and food systems all depend — directly or indirectly — on the steady flow of refined energy products.

A prolonged disruption would not only increase import costs but also erode competitiveness, strain public finances, and exacerbate inequality.

Malaysia, in particular, faces a delicate balancing act.

While it is an energy producer, it is also a net importer of refined petroleum products. This duality exposes it to both price volatility and supply disruptions.

Subsidy regimes, already under pressure, risk becoming fiscally unsustainable if global prices remain elevated.

The lesson is clear: energy security must be understood not merely in terms of crude supply, but in terms of refining resilience and distribution integrity.

Strategically, this calls for diversification. Asean must deepen and broaden its energy partnerships, invest in regional refining capacity, and accelerate the transition to alternative energy sources where feasible.

Initiatives such as the Asean Power Grid and cross-border energy cooperation are no longer optional — they are essential buffers against systemic shocks.

At the same time, demand-side measures cannot be ignored.

Efficiency, conservation, and behavioural adaptation — whether through reduced consumption, improved public transport, or smarter energy use — must complement supply-side strategies.

Yet even as the world explores renewable energy and technological alternatives, the reality remains that oil—and more importantly, refined oil products — will continue to underpin the global economy for the foreseeable future.

This is the paradox of our time. The world seeks to move beyond oil, but remains deeply dependent on what it produces once refined.

To ignore this is to misunderstand the nature of modern economic interdependence.

When oil flows smoothly through refineries and into markets, the global economy functions with a degree of predictability.

When that flow is disrupted, the consequences are immediate, far-reaching, and often destabilising.

Oil, then, is not merely a commodity. It is a system. And when that system fails, the world does not merely slow down. It falters.

* Phar Kim Beng is a professor of Asean Studies and director at the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.