MARCH 30 — Most of the time, telecommunications networks operate quietly in the background. However, the moment connectivity fails, it becomes a national issue within minutes. Digital payments stop, emergency services face disruption and public communication breaks down. What was once seen as a technical failure quickly escalates into a national concern.

This is why the conversation around digital infrastructure security must evolve. Today, protecting networks is not just about preventing data breaches — it is about ensuring continuity. National security increasingly depends on keeping essential digital services online and maintaining public trust in systems people rely on every day.

Networks as national lifelines

Telecommunications networks are no longer just commercial infrastructure. They underpin modern society, carrying emergency calls, enabling banking, supporting healthcare and powering transport systems. Governments increasingly recognize telecommunication networks as National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII), alongside energy and water systems.

This classification reflects a simple reality: when the networks fail, the impact cascades across multiple sectors simultaneously. The damage is rarely contained. Connectivity has therefore become a matter of national resilience, economic stability and public safety.

Beyond resilience, telecommunications infrastructure is increasingly linked to digital sovereignty — a nation’s ability to maintain control over critical systems, set its own security standards and ensure that essential services remain operable under all circumstances. In an era of geopolitical tension and cross-border cyber threats, infrastructure autonomy and operational assurance are no longer abstract concepts; they are core components of national strategy.

Rethinking cybersecurity priorities

For decades, cybersecurity has been framed around confidentiality, integrity and availability. While all three remain important, the rise of NCII has shifted the balance. In critical infrastructure, availability increasingly takes precedence. A secure but unavailable network still fails the nation.

Across many countries, cybersecurity strategies are shifting toward operational resilience. The focus is moving beyond compliance and breach prevention toward sustaining services under pressure. Success is no longer defined solely by whether an attack was blocked, but by how well essential systems continue functioning during disruption and how quickly they recover.

Cybersecurity strategies are shifting toward operational resilience. — Reuters pic

Threats have evolved accordingly. Attackers are no longer focused only on stealing data; many now target disruption itself. Even brief outages can halt emergency response, freeze financial systems and erode public confidence. While users may tolerate unseen security controls, they will not accept unreliable services.

A shared responsibility

Ensuring network availability cannot fall on operators alone. It requires coordinated collaboration between operators, regulators and technology partners. Resilience must be engineered into networks from the outset through redundancy planning, continuous testing and clear recovery playbooks.

In Malaysia, closer collaboration across the ecosystem has been complemented by alignment with international assurance frameworks. These frameworks developed by the Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA) and 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), support a transparent, structured approach to strengthening trust while maintaining operator accountability and regulatory oversight.

Way forward

Strengthening cyber resilience ultimately requires sustained public–private collaboration anchored in transparency and shared standards. Technology providers have a role to play alongside operators and policymakers in advancing secure-by-design engineering and capability development. Equally important is the development of cybersecurity talent — building a skilled workforce capable of operating, protecting and continuously improving the critical digital infrastructure that nations increasingly depend on.

Technology providers, including long-term infrastructure partners in Malaysia, have worked closely with local operators to support network evolution from 4G to 5G, emphasising resilience and security as foundational design principles. Such long-term collaboration reflects a broader industry responsibility to embed trust and reliability into the infrastructure that underpins national progress.

Ultimately, safeguarding telecommunications networks is not optional — it is foundational to national security, economic stability and societal resilience. Nations that prioritise availability and operational readiness today will be far better prepared for tomorrow’s disruptions.

Connectivity resilience has moved beyond infrastructure management. It now sits at the core of economic security and national sovereignty.

* Lee Han Ther is the Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer (CSPO) at Huawei Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.