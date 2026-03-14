MARCH 14 — In my conversations with global investors, business leaders and policymakers, one theme increasingly stands out — namely how uncertain and even dangerous the world feels today compared to the last few years with all its tumults.

Conflicts in the Middle East are re-escalating. Beyond a reshaped global trade, reconfigured supply chains, and fragile growth amid superpower competition, energy (in) security has now been thrown into the mix, fuelling global inflation even as the global economy continues to grapple with a more fragmented geopolitical landscape. Governments and businesses have no choice but to reassess priorities.

For an open, trading economy like Malaysia, these global shifts carry significant implications. But from my conversations, another theme consistently emerges: in uncertain times, the most valuable asset a country can have is trust — trust in its key values, trust in the direction of its policies. Presently, I feel that the people can still lay their trust in a capable population united by purpose; in the nation’s clear and strategic sense of direction; and, in its institutions, many of which remain strong and credible.

Confidence is the expression of this trust, fuelling resilience, attracting talent and investments, and strengthening diplomacy. This is why the conversation about Malaysian politics today must go beyond the daily contest of narratives.

Politics must ultimately serve a higher purpose—to uplift the rakyat while strengthening the foundations of our nation.

Malaysians want progress

According to the author, in a diverse nation like Malaysia, every segment of society has a role to play: the government must provide clear and inclusive policies; the private sector must continue to drive innovation and growth; young Malaysians must share their fresh ideas; communities must continuously nurture the spirit of mutual respect that underpins national harmony. — Bernama pic

Over the years, through my engagement with Malaysian entrepreneurs, students, workers and community leaders, their expectations are straightforward: they want leadership with a clear direction, steady judgment, and impactful solutions.

They want politics that helps move the country forward, rather than locking us in endless war or words.

Democracy will always involve contestation. But when politics becomes dominated by narrow interests, constant polemics or divisive rhetoric, the biggest casualty is often public trust — that most valuable commodity without which no country can survive. Without trust, even good policies fall victim to cynicism. Needed reforms become impossible to implement.

This is why politics today requires courage — the courage to speak honestly to the rakyat; the courage to make tough but unpopular decisions that serve the nation’s long-term interests. And courage to reject divisive politics for short-term gain.

Politics must protect the rakyat, not constrain them. It must also expand opportunities equitably, to strengthen livelihoods and nurture hope for a better future.

Equally important, politics must remain open and encourage a healthy cross-party competition of ideas, policies and visions on how best to advance the nation. This is what a mature democracy looks like, and what we should aspire to achieve as a country. In a mature democracy, ultimately, the rakyat will judge based on who offers the clearest path forward for Malaysia, not the empty vessels who make the most noise.

Duty of leaders to maintain harmony

For Malaysia, these considerations carry even greater weight because we are a plural society. Our nation has always been a kaleidoscope of different races, cultures and faiths.

But unity requires effort, leadership and a shared commitment to common values, such as our Rukun Negara born from the aftermath of the 1969 tragedy.

It is the duty of all Malaysians to protect harmony, and of its leaders to build bridges between communities, ensuring that divisive politics does not take root.

Malaysia’s diversity has been a true blessing that I have had the privilege to enjoy. My lower secondary school was the multiracial Bukit Bintang Boys School — we studied, enjoyed sports together and often hung out at each other’s homes. My hockey team buddies include schoolmates like Ganadevan and Yung Shang. Every bank I worked at was equally multiracial, with a workforce diversity valued by most multinationals.

As President of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), I see Malaysians of all creed and colour cheer for Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, or Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin as well as their other teammates playing for our nation. No one stops to ask what their race of religion is.

We are equally proud when all our athletes go for gold in tournaments like the Bangkok SEA Games or the Paralympics. As a former Cabinet Minister, our team of diverse ethnicities and faiths was always an advantage in multi-country negotiations and cooperation.

I believe most Malaysians share this sentiment. Sure, we care about our respective identities, and the Bumiputera agenda. But we are far more united than some small groups of extremists or political opportunists will have us believe.

Cohesion fundamental to economy

Social and political stability is also fundamental to economic strength. Beyond economic indicators, investors prefer countries that are united, inclusive and stable for their long-term investment.

But we must recognise that Malaysia’s strengths — geographical advantage, thriving industrial ecosystem as well as talented and diverse workforce — can only be fully realised if we maintain political maturity and national cohesion.

Even as we create value for the nation through policies that strengthen the economy, generate quality jobs, and ensure equitably shared prosperity, leaders must also govern more responsibly, whether for their supporters and those opposed to them.

Malaysia’s fate depends on its unity

In a diverse nation like Malaysia, every segment of society has a role to play: the government must provide clear and inclusive policies; the private sector must continue to drive innovation and growth; young Malaysians must share their fresh ideas; communities must continuously nurture the spirit of mutual respect that underpins national harmony.

This whole-of-nation effort will ensure that Malaysia will not only persevere but also strengthen its position as a stable and competitive nation in the global economy. We have been fortunate that the political stability enjoyed since December 2022 has enabled us to build stronger economic resilience which is critical in facing uncertain times such as today.

Middle East tensions are roiling the global oil market, which will likely result in cost-push inflation that looks set to challenge many countries’, including Malaysia’s economic growth projections. With global issues impacting our economy and our people, Malaysia cannot afford the luxury of self-indulgent partisanship.

Now more than ever, what our country needs is courageous politics: grounded in our ability as a diverse people to stand united in building resilience against global challenges and curating a better future, together.

* Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is chairman of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida). He is also senior political adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.