NOVEMBER 2 — In the modern workplace, productivity is no longer about clocking in long hours.

The pandemic fundamentally changed how we work, pushing companies to redefine productivity metrics and re-examine the value of rigid 9-to-5 structures.

Amidst this shift, one generation is at the forefront of challenging traditional work norms — Gen Z.

Known for their tech savviness and digital agility, these young professionals are redefining how organisations perceive productivity, emphasising quality over quantity.

Gen Z’s familiarity with digital tools has made them champions of efficiency. Raised on smartphones, social media, and multitasking, they’re adept at finding faster, smarter ways to get work done.

They prefer asynchronous communication tools like Slack, Trello, and Asana, which allow them to collaborate without being tied to a desk or a specific schedule.

It’s not just about getting the job done faster; it’s about creating systems that streamline processes, reduce unnecessary steps, and prioritise the end result over the hours invested.

Take, for example, digital-native companies that have embraced flexible work models. Companies like Spotify and Buffer have adopted remote-first or hybrid work policies that focus on output rather than hours logged.

Gen Z employees thrive in these environments because they’re not restricted by rigid schedules. Instead, they can work when they are most productive — whether that’s early in the morning, late at night, or during those inspired bursts in the middle of the day.

This flexibility allows them to produce their best work without the mental exhaustion that often accompanies traditional work hours.

Gen Z’s contribution to this shift extends beyond personal productivity.

They bring a fresh perspective on how teams should function.

Unlike older generations, who might feel more comfortable in structured, hierarchical settings, Gen Z is accustomed to a more democratised flow of ideas, where collaboration can happen across all levels.

They believe in getting straight to the point, cutting through layers of bureaucracy that often slow down decision-making processes. For them, a productive day isn’t defined by the number of meetings attended but by the tangible outcomes achieved.

Moreover, Gen Z workers are pushing for a culture of transparency and accountability.

They’re vocal about the need for clarity in tasks and objectives, preferring to have a clear understanding of the goals they’re working towards.

This emphasis on clarity helps to eliminate redundancies, ensuring that everyone is aligned and working towards the same vision. They value regular feedback — not as a performance review but as a means to improve and innovate continuously.

This focus on iterative improvement aligns well with the agile methodologies that many companies are adopting, further reinforcing the shift from time-based productivity to result-oriented work.

But let’s not mistake this for laziness or a lack of commitment. If anything, Gen Z’s approach is rooted in practicality.

They understand that burnout doesn’t just affect individuals; it hampers creativity, stifles innovation, and ultimately affects the company’s bottom line.

By advocating for a balance between work and rest, they’re ensuring that productivity is sustainable in the long run. They don’t just want to do more; they want to do better.

Consider reverse mentoring programmes as a strategy that companies can use to harness this generational strength. Younger employees, with their familiarity with digital tools, can teach senior colleagues how to use new technology to streamline their workflows.

At the same time, they gain insights into the strategic thinking that drives business decisions.

This exchange fosters a culture where quality is prioritised over quantity, and both sides benefit — senior staff learn to embrace more efficient practices, while Gen Z employees receive mentorship and professional growth.

It’s time to rethink how we define productivity. If we’ve learned anything from the past few years, it’s that flexibility breeds efficiency.

Organisations that continue to measure productivity by hours clocked in are missing the point.

Gen Z is showing us that when people are given the right tools, the freedom to innovate, and the flexibility to work in ways that suit them best, they can achieve far more than any strict schedule would allow.

In the end, it’s not about how long you sit at your desk; it’s about the quality of work that gets done. Companies that understand this will not only attract top talent but will also cultivate a workforce that is more engaged, creative, and driven to succeed.

By embracing a more flexible, results-driven approach, we can all learn from Gen Z and build workplaces that are not just more productive, but more fulfilling.

* Ts Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency, and the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.