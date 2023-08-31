AUGUST 31 — India has achieved a feat on par with world giants like the United States and Russia by successfully landing its spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, on the lunar south pole on August 25th. This landing was not an easy task due to the unexplored nature of the region.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been consistently working on this mission since 2008, overcoming a series of failures along the way. The mission’s cost of US$75 million has sparked controversy and debate.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) questioned whether the expenditure on this mission is justified for India, a country still grappling with deep poverty where 700 million people lack proper sanitation facilities. However, this question hasn’t dampened the sense of pride felt by the Indian people, who proudly chant “Bharat mata ki jai” (victory to the motherland) as they experience a unique sense of achievement.

Hannah Abraham, a freelance writer, in her article titled “How India’s moon landing has boosted its self-image” in The Guardian, highlighted that the Chandrayaan-3 mission has inspired millions of children in India to see their scientists as resilient and unwavering in their efforts to contribute to the nation.

The mission has provided manifold benefits to India’s economy, including investments in aerospace programs, research and innovation, and the elevation of the scientific community’s role in the country.

Malaysia’s science woes

While India’s domestic politics grapple with ongoing religious disputes, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has instilled a sense of pride and excitement among Indians, motivating them to advance in the pursuit of new knowledge. This, in turn, encourages global competitiveness in the realm of scientific exploration.

India has reached the moon, so where does Malaysia stand? Perhaps not too far off, but still a considerable distance from achieving such a goal. Malaysians remember the pride of sending their first astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2007, which inspired young people to engage in science and aerospace.

The Malaysian government once aspired to continue the mission by sending a second astronaut to the ISS for research purposes in 2016. However, that mission has remained dormant for nearly a decade. Today’s youth are increasingly distancing themselves from science and technology fields, perceiving them as difficult and unprofitable in life.

Participation in STEM fields among Malaysian students dropped to 40% in 2022, falling by 26% since 2019. Moreover, 70% of youth rejected offers to enrol in the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs in the first session of this year.

This situation can be considered chronic, as the country might face a shortage of talent and skilled workforce to drive Malaysia’s long-term economic development. So, is the mission to send a second astronaut possible?

Datuk Dr. Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, Malaysia’s astronaut, stated that the mission to send a second astronaut in 2023 under the framework of the National Space Agency of Malaysia could be realised with the prerequisite of political stability and a forward-thinking government. The key is a visionary and stable government.

Ironically, India has successfully reached the moon, while Malaysia finds itself entangled in a “moon party” (refer to PAS) that frequently sends divisive messages, undermining future perspectives and political stability in Malaysia.

Slandering vs. Scientific endeavors

Open slander and baseless accusations have been openly thrown to further sharpen divisions, aiming to disrupt the harmony of Malaysia’s diverse society. The futuristic “moon party” seems to only seek to undermine the central government on a monthly basis.

Furthermore, debates within the moon party revolve around scare tactics involving the ‘rocket’ party, nurse uniforms, and the claim that 54,000 Chinese citizens will become Malaysian citizens. The situation is exacerbated when figures within the moon party persist in defending falsehoods, even after courts have proven that claims about selling Tabung Haji assets were fake and baseless.

This situation paints a picture of Malaysia facing a clash between slander and scientific discourse. This arises when facts are manipulated using logic that lacks inherent value and knowledge principles.

Oddly enough, there are professionals within PAS and its allies, but they struggle to construct a grand vision for the nation, often capitulating to identity politics and religious power in their pursuit of governance. Even statesmen, like Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, once moderate and emphasising the importance of science and technology, have switched positions and bowed to narrow views, supposedly to oppose a government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Unfortunately, the Unity Government has also followed the Opposition’s lead. The Madani Government has lost focus on expanding grand ideas and visions that could unite the nation in envisioning a brighter future. The Unity Government seems to be small-minded, addressing simplistic issues like toilets in schools.

When the Unity Government fails to earnestly construct a national framework, the people struggle to align with the government. As a result, the Unity Government has to contend with constant slander and misinformation, which is ineffective for the progress of the nation.

Building a futuristic, science-based populace is an ongoing effort without an endpoint. The people and leaders must walk together to position Malaysia as a nation respected by the world for producing a generation grounded in beneficial knowledge, rather than stories of political power and superstition.

The question remains: Are the people ready to step out of their comfort zones to build a futuristic, science-based Malaysia? Or will they continue to sit comfortably and fall victim to the political machinations of the moon party, which only weaken the people’s grand spirit to become a global force?

