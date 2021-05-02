Can PAS be the agent of unity? — Muhammad Fairuz Azmi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MAY 2 — This probably sounds so unrealistic to many. PAS has been perceived as unfriendly to non-Muslim by many for decades. The label of ‘lebai’ has been purposely given to PAS so that the party is not fully accepted in the multicultural society of Malaysia.

In recent years, it is seemed that PAS has demonstrated changes in their approach to prove to the people that they are not as what has been perceived.

The formation of PAS Supporter’s Wing (DHPP), currently led by a member of Dewan Negara, Balalasubramaniam, appointments of special officers among the non-Muslims in Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu and Sabah under mentri besar and state assemblymen were among the unexpected actions taken by PAS to propagate the message of inclusivity towards Malaysians.

Kumutha Raman who is now leading the DHPP Women Chief, is the first non-Muslim PAS member who contested under the party during the 12th General Election. She is now working as special officer to the Deputy Minister for Women, Family and Community Development, Zailah Yusof. Since then, the numbers of non-Muslims who have contested in the election has increased dramatically especially during the 14th general election.

Post-14th general election, apart from having political relationships with Umno and PPBM, PAS has also shown openness in strengthening their political alliances with MCA, MIC and the most recent, Gerakan. For years, PAS leaders have been invited to closed meetings and events organised by various Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Organisations. The publicity may not be great but the relationships between PAS and these organisations have become stronger day by day.

On the evening of 30th of April, the impact of years of work was revealed. PAS Youth of Malaysia successfully organised ‘Iftar Perpaduan Ramadan’ which gathered 80 guests from various political parties, non-government organisations and influential individuals. Among the VIPs were the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Wan Ahmad Fayshal, Azril Rizal Yusof from Umno Youth, Shahir Adnan, Ikatan Youth Chief, Nicole Wong, MCA Youth Chief, Thinalan Rajagopalu MIC Youth Chief, Ong Kean Sing, Vice Chief of Gerakan Youth and Balendran Subramaniam, DHPP Youth Chief.

The event which took place at Sime Darby Convention Centre (SDCC) also attracted the presence of social media influencer, Tai Zee How or famously known as Apek Cina, Jufitri Joha, the President of National Youth Council, Zai Mustafa, Chairman of Ummah, Jason Leong from Association of NextGen NexGen Christians of Malaysia, Shah Kirit from Global Unity Network, Dhanesh Basil, chairman of Malaysian Indian Youth Council and Subash Chandrabose, special officer to Minister of Federal Territory.

The event was mainly focused on strengthening networking. The organiser has organised two quizzes, one specifically for the non-Muslim attendees on Ramadan. Five guests were given appreciation for fasting along with Muslims. The montage video presented during the event has indicated that PAS firmly believes that Islam is a strong foundation for unity. Khairil Nizam, PAS Youth Chief who is now also leading the Perikatan Nasional Youth Wing gave a strong message on unity via his closing speech, stressing the importance of sincerity in the current political alliance for the benefit of the people.

The public may not see PAS a force of unity as yet, but based on last night’s event, there is no doubt that PAS can do more than many would have believed. More importantly, the roles youth leaders in PAS have in order to lead our unique multicultural society should no longer be ignored by all.

*Muhammad Fairuz Azmi is chairman of Association of United Malaysian Youth.

