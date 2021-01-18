RM35.43m can build more than five (or maybe six or seven) mosques — Lim Lip Eng

JANUARY 18 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has only himself to fool by telling the public that the cost of constructing three community halls in his own constituency of Pagoh cost RM35.43 million.

I wish to highlight to Muhyiddin that recently a mosque project developed by the Public Works Department in Bandar Baru Kampar, Perak only cost RM1.9 million and it can accommodate a capacity of 500 congregants. Another similar project in Kampung Semarang, Sarawak on a 5-acre land tendered last November only cost RM2.5 million.

Even the cost of a new mosque in Kampung Seri Aman Puchong, Selangor, a prime area located in the Klang Valley, was at RM9.5 million, and it has a seating capacity of 5,000 congregants.

This is in contrast to the response from the Prime Minister’s office that RM35.43 million is split to three community halls in Gersik, Tangkak (RM13 million), Bukit Pasir, Muar (RM16.66 million) and Bukit Kepong, Muar (RM5.77 million).

Under the current economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government should be prudent in its spending of public money. Every effort should be made to reduce ‘non-essential’ public projects so that more Covid-19 victims can be treated in hospitals and more people can get the Covid-19 vaccines.

Community halls are often left idle and only used occasionally, and may not be particularly the most productive way to utilise public funds, especially in times of global health crisis. It is not ‘malicious and irresponsible’ of anyone to question the prime minister’s spending habit, as the money comes from the public coffers.

Many people raised questions about the procurement method the three community halls were awarded. I would also like to ask the relevant integrity and enforcement government agencies to take the initiatives to investigate and clear any doubt about the three projects.

* Lim Lip Eng is the Member of Parliament for Kepong.

