Shahidan Kassim should not be appointed to the Parliamentary committee on women and children’s affairs — 91 Women, civil society groups and individuals

JANUARY 14 — We – the undersigned – strongly object to the appointment of Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Women and Children Affairs and Social Development. We note that Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has since requested to be replaced.

In 2018, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was charged with molesting a 15 year old girl – under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. The charges were later dropped in 2019 after the complaint was withdrawn – but Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was not acquitted.

This casts serious doubt on Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim credibility to serve on to this committee, which has the responsibility of scrutinising laws on gender based violence and child abuse.

Moreover, the Arau MP had previously objected to the formation of the parliamentary select committee on women and children.

In a time when women’s and children’s rights have been significantly set back by the pandemic, it is even more important that we appoint credible MPs, with relevant expertise and commitment to child rights and gender equality to the committee.

We call on:

Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional to immediately rescind Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s appointment, and apologise for this oversight. We call on BN chairperson Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PN chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to address this. Opposition Leader Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim; Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Rina Harun; and Chair of the Select Committee for Women and Children Affairs and Social Development, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman – to object to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s appointment. Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Harun to reflect on the lapses of the appointment process, and enact reforms to safeguard the integrity of the parliamentary select committees.

Malaysia has ratified the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Child Rights Convention (CRC). We have government agencies and frontliners dedicated to combat child abuse – including the Welfare Department, Royal Malaysia Police, and One Stop Crisis Centres in public hospitals.

The appointment of Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim to this select committee goes against these commitments and principles.

Women’s & Gender Equality Groups

Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) All Women's Action Society (AWAM) Association of Women Lawyers (AWL) EMPOWER Malaysia Family Frontiers Inner Wheel Club of KL KRYSS Network MiWEPs - Malaysian Organisation for Development of Indian Women in Career, Entrepreneur and Professionals Perak Women for Women Society (PWW) Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor Pertubuhan Teratak Rahmah Wanita Islam (TERATAI) Sabah Women's Action-Resource Group (SAWO) SERAMAS SERATA Sisters in Islam Tenaganita The 111 Initiative The KL & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall Women Division Women's Centre for Change (WCC)

Children’s Groups

ANAK Asia Community Service Bold Association for Children with Special Needs Penang Childline Foundation End CSEC Malaysia Global Shepherds Majlis Kebajikan Kanak-kanak Malaysia (MKKM) Methodist Care Centre (Sibu) National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) New Horizons Society Early Intervention Centre Persatuan Kanak-Kanak Istimewa Kajang Persatuan CHILD Sabah Persatuan Pengasuh Berdaftar Malaysia Pertubuhan Pendidikan Anak Cahaya Sabah (Cahaya Society) Pertubuhan Perkhidmatan Intervensi Awal PS the Children SPICES Early Intervention Centre SPOT Community Project Toy Libraries Malaysia Vanguards4Change Voice of the Children Yayasan Chow Kit

Health Groups

Federation of Reproductive Health Associations, Malaysia (FRHAM) Health Equity Initiatives Malaysian Medical Association Public Health Society Persatuan WeCareJourney Reproductive Health Association of Kelantan (ReHAK) Reproductive Rights Advocacy Alliance Malaysia (RRAAM)

Other Groups

Agora Society Malaysia Aliran Amnesty International Malaysia BERSIH 2.0 Beyond Borders Malaysia Buku Jalanan Chow Kit CBR Network Malaysia Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) GoJob MY Malaysian Association of Social Workers (MASW) Make it Right Movement (MIRM) Opis International Our Journey Pergerakan Tenaga Akademik Malaysia (GERAK) Persatuan Kebajikan Biji Sawi (Mustard Seed Soup Kitchen) Persatuan Promosi Hak Asasi Manusia (Proham) Pusat KOMAS Sabah Human Rights Centre Sabah Reform Initiative (SARI) Sahabat Alam Malaysia Sustainable Development Network Malaysia Third World Network

Individuals

Dato' Dr Amar-Singh HSS Azira Aziz Azimy Wan Ahmad Dr Chin Saw Sian Goh Siu Lin Hasan Al-Akraa Ivy N Josiah Jac sm Kee Jennifer Liew Dr Lai Suat Yan Dr Maria Rufina Dr Nawar Mani Priscilla Shim Prudence Lingham Raymund Jagan Dr Ruhana Padzil Dr Rusaslina Idrus Dr Shanthi Thambiah Dr Siti Noraida Habibullah Sivasangaran Kumaran Wan Nordiyawati Wan Omar Zarina Ismail Tom

