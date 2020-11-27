Appreciate the sacrifices of our frontliners ― Yeap Ming Liong

NOVEMBER 27 ― I am writing this piece after witnessing a scene at a traffic road block while heading to work. Several uniformed personnel ranging from army to police were standing at attention while being briefed by their superior officer at their post.



It didn’t matter which uniform they donned. They all had one common objective which is to maintain a spirit of discipline and attention towards the call of duty and the responsibilities of the task.



It is this very scene that jolted me that we all need to count our blessings and appreciate that while some can be with loved ones there are others, who are not so fortunate.



With this in mind. I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to not only our frontliners in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, but also individuals who have and are placing duty above self in making Malaysia safe.



They are facing an uphill task and I believe our adherence to the existing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is one of the ways we can show gratitude and spur them on in their ongoing commitment and dedication.



The year is about to draw to a close and it has been a choppy ride for most of us. Lives and livelihoods have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



We cannot predict the future, but the New Year may very well bring a renewed sense of hope, opportunities, fresh starts and a better tomorrow. Factors that we might all be longing for after a turbulent 2020.

