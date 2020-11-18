Empathy with IGP's dejection over corrupt officers — Patriot

NOVEMBER 18 — Patriot lauds the action taken by the IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador against his officers who had tarnished the good name of the police force.

News report on November 16 had mentioned the IGP had issued transfer orders for senior officers from three critical departments that were responsible for investigation and eradication of crimes relating to gangsterism, narcotic, immorality and unlicensed gambling.

The transfer order by the IGP is a result of follows up from the arrest by MACC of 10 police officers from Bukit Aman Police hq in early October. They were alleged to have been involved in shielding the activities of the Macau scam that targeted China citizens. Malaysians were believed to be also among victims of the Macau scam.

The IGP had on a number of occasions ordered his officers not to indulge in criminal activities or be seen to be in association with alleged criminals. Officers arrested appeared to have contravened the orders, and if proven guilty, deserve severe punishment.

Needless to say, officers of the law must be exemplar of the highest discipline and nothing less.

Perceived as one of the most corrupt departments of the government, this unscrupulous act of the 10 police officers has eroded further public perception of the police. Such bad characters in the force need to be weeded out fast. Officers and ranks within need to cooperate to expose malfeasance among them.

The IGP’s tenure, which is near its end, does not give him enough time to weed out the undesirables. Patriot believes the IGP had tried his best to fulfill the pledge he previously made to cleanse the force of its bad image.

But the lure for ill-gotten wealth, those sworn and entrusted to keep the law had failed the IGP and the nation. Such failure falls squarely on ministerial responsibility.

As the saying goes, a fish rots from the head. All that is needed is for the government leadership to genuinely show zero tolerance to corruption and those in high office show good example.

With the retirement of the IGP drawing near, the burden to weed out corruption rests heavily on the new leadership of the force. The successor must be an individual who is religiously and morally strong.

Also, one who does not bend to political pressure or from those very high up, but steadfast in upholding the law and the Constitution without fear and favour.

* Press release by BG Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (Rtd), president of Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot), on November 18, 2020.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer(s) or organisation(s) and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.