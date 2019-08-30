My Merdeka wish list — Mohamed Rafick Khan

AUGUST 30 — Pondering into the future of this country based on the happenings over last few months, I can’t stop to worry for the country that a small spark would turn this country into a civil war due to the hardworking politicians that are dividing the nation using race and religion.

Their aligned NGO’s are working full steam to ensure the politicians succeeds to achieve their goals at the expense of the people. Let us not live in denial any more.

In the last 62 years as a nation, the fault line is getting wider, people have been divided along the racial and religious lines and we are about to be swallowed by the earth. Are we a united nation; hell no we are not, courtesy of the politicians and their goons.

This year Merdeka day, I appeal to all political leaders from all sides to put the country first by doing the most unpopular thing. We need a long term unusual solution for the sake of the nation. I called upon the authorities to force all mono-ethnic and mono-religious political and non-political association to be multiracial and multi-religion where all members have equal parity.

Force the people that loves politics and NGO to fight and play among themselves behind closed doors within their organisation. There is a need to do this by amending the Society Act. It is not without any challenge but my view is that it has to be done if we love Malaysia. This British creation must be killed and buried deep enough that it can’t resurfaced.

Like many others, I can proudly say that I am a Malaysian as I was born on the very day Malaysia was formed. I have the birth certificate to prove it. In the first part of my career, I served the country by being a doctor in the Army Medical Corps. After a very short posting border posting in a communist hot area, I was plucked and transferred to Labuan on the eve of Malaysian Armed Forces operations to get rid of the Vietnamese soldiers that had attacked and occupied our island in the Spratlys.

Over the next 12 months, I probably did over a thousand medical evacuation and rescue missions from the interior of Sabah and Sarawak to bring out the sick and needy to an appropriate medical facility.

Sadly, I failed once where I reluctantly took a newborn with a very poor prognosis on a mercy flight on the plea of the parents. On another flight I almost lost my life when the Nuri that we were flying had an engine failure and it is only the pilot skill saved us albeit a very rough landing in the interior of Sabah.

Never ever I treat the Sabahan and Sarawakian differently from the people in Semenanjung. They are my family. I help people irrespective of race, religion and where they come from.

Today politicians and their supporter are fanning the fire for separation and yet the government has chosen not to take stern action against these people. Their continuous insistence of maintaining immigration control under the Point 18/20 agreement is preventing Malaysians free movement and integration. It does not help domestic business development between people from west to east Malaysia.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Sabah and Sarawak are here working and living in the west and yet the East Malaysian State government are controlling the movement and setting rules of employment pass for the movement from the West Malaysian.

We need to sow and nurture unity by removing this immigration clause from being applied to those who were born after 16-9-1963. It is only fair as we were borne as Malaysian. Therefore, I asked the government to do a legal review to decide whether the two states have the right to restrict the movement of people who was born after 16-09-1963.

We cannot be treated as the same of people borne before 16-9-1963 as they became Malaysia by virtue of unionisation of states. The two states are unlikely to remove this clause on their own, therefore a proper legal review needs to be taken in the highest court of the land to decide.

As for education and in the spirit of nation-building again, the school hours need to be reduced and focus on the core skills and human development. All religious education must be done immediately after school hours and this not part of MOE mandatory education. Religion is an important subject that actually nurtures the correct values and no religion teaches the wrong things.

Hence all national schools must allow all key religions to be thought to the students if there is a demand for it by parents. The Vernacular School must increase the BM content especially in standard 5 and 6 and it must reserve a minimum 30per cent of the seats for Malay students. This will reduce mistrust and improve bonding in the long run.

There will be skeptics out there that will make fun of my proposition but it is my firm belief that we have to do this now for the sake of the nation.

