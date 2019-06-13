MCA Youth condemns gutter politics; perpetrators must be brought to light — Nicole Wong Siaw Ting

JUNE 13 — Gutter politics is unacceptable, regardless of the target’s political affiliation or race. We will never be able to see eye to eye with anyone who employs such despicable tactics to damage political rivals.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has also stepped forward to explain that the videos are “part of a nefarious plot to ruin his political career”.

MCA Youth urges the police and authorities to immediately investigate this series of allegations and clear his name. MCA Youth further urges the public NOT to share despicable videos on social media pending investigations as it is against the law.

It is because of all the underhanded, reprehensible, dodgy and uncouth chicanery that has turned our local political landscape into such a toxic one. And, in the end, we pay for it with our country’s future.

At all times, MCA Youth stands firm on practising healthy and principled checks-and-balances — to do our part in forging a mature and constructive political climate — thus, our democracy, fair policies and the nation can flourish.

As the opposition, our role is to act as a monitoring and counterbalancing mechanism to the government’s policies and administration. Stay away from mud-slinging politics; both sides couldn’t possibly walk away unstained, leaving behind a completely despondent scene for our society.

Malaysia is a civilised and democratic country, and we prove these to be true when we experience a smooth transfer of power after GE14. This is something we must all be proud of. There must be a general consensus among us all Malaysians, where we vehemently reject all kinds of political manoeuvres that undermine national harmony and interests.

MCA Youth encourages all, especially the younger generation, to become more politically savvy. Do not shy away from learning and participating in politics, as it is a mean to defend your rights and secure for a better tomorrow for our beloved Malaysia.

A bona fide New Malaysia ought to be one where everyone perseveres in defending the Federal Constitution; one where we overlook differences and appreciate the similarities that we share; one where we can invariably accept, empathise and understand one another; one where harmony and peace prevail so that Malaysians can progress as one.

Nicole Wong Siaw Ting

MCA Youth Chairperson

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.