Instagram is getting into the NFT game (VIDEO)

Meta announced that NFTs are being tested on Instagram in the United States. — Picture courtesy of Meta via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 — NFTs are decidedly everywhere now... After Twitter and Reddit jumped on the bandwagon, this time it’s Instagram’s turn! Mark Zuckerberg announced that this new option, which should also appear on Meta sister social network Facebook, will be available on Instagram in the coming days.

“We’re starting to test digital collectibles on Instagram so that creators and collectors can display their NFTs....It’s about expression.... What do you want to show on your profile?” outlined the Meta chief in a video published on Facebook.

The arrival of NFTs on Instagram is not a surprise. Mark Zuckerberg had already hinted at the imminent arrival of non-fungible tokens on the platform, without revealing precisely when it would be rolled out. Two months later, the launch of the NFT option is officially scheduled for the week of May 16, as indicated by Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s boss.

They will first be activated for a handful of creators in the US, who will be able to share their NFTs from the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. Flow and Solana blockchains will be integrated soon.

Users will also be able to connect their Rainbow, Trust Wallet and MetaMask accounts to prove the digital ownership certificate of their NFT.

Creators will be able to share their NFTs in their News Feed, in stories, or in private messages. A new tab will also be created in the profiles of users who have shared their NFTs.

After Instagram, this new feature is set to roll out on Facebook just like the integration of NFT in augmented reality: “We’re going to bring similar functionality to Facebook soon, too. We’re also going to work on augmented reality NFTs, basically 3D NFTs that you can bring to Instagram stories using Spark AR...So you can put this kind of digital art into 3D spaces and project it into physical spaces as well,” added Mark Zuckerberg.

Reddit and Twitter already offer to associate an NFT with their profile picture. — ETX Studio

NFTs on Instagram 🎉



This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG.



See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022