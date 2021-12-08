Microsoft redesigns Notepad, complete with dark mode and ability to undo more than once

Formally called Notepad for Windows 11, it’s safe to say that this new-look Notepad won’t be coming to your luddite Windows 10 PCs anytime soon. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Windows users all around have probably used the Notepad app at least once in their lifetime. It’s an easy, no frills tool that does exactly what its name says — to be a quick note pad.

However, it’s certainly starting to show its age, and in a time where Windows 11 has come around complete with a new UI and design, it’s perhaps only apt then that Microsoft have announced a new, redesigned Notepad.

Formally called Notepad for Windows 11, it’s safe to say that this new-look Notepad won’t be coming to your luddite Windows 10 PCs anytime soon.

The new Notepad follows the Windows 11 design philosophy of rounded corners complete with the Mica look.

You’ll still get the favourite classic Consolas font of course, but you can also change it in the new settings page which can be accessed via the top right gear logo.

Arguably the biggest new feature with Notepad for Windows 11 though is the ability to turn on dark mode, something many Windows users have been clamouring for over the years.

It’ll default to your system theme settings so if you already run dark mode for Windows, you’ll see Notepad in dark mode too.

However, if you run Windows in dark mode but wish for Notepad to remain in its light theme, you can change it in the settings page too.

Lastly, another big change — which we can’t believe took them this long to do — is multilevel undo. Frequent Notepad users will know that if you make a mistake or a typo and wish to correct it, you can hit Ctrl+Z as normal but it’ll only undo the most recent action. Hitting Ctrl+Z again then undoes the undo for some reason.

Thankfully, this has now been rectified, allowing for better productivity and work flow when using Notepad. You’ll also see an improved find and replace feature on Notepad for Windows 11 too.

The new Notepad for Windows 11 is so far still in beta, but Windows Insiders can already try it out via the Windows Dev Channel preview build.

You can also submit feedback around the new Notepad using the Windows Feedback Hub if you wish.

If anything, Windows 10 users might want to ask for the new Notepad to come to Microsoft’s older operating system too, because these new features for Notepad actually do look like really good improvements. — SoyaCincau