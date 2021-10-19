Apple MacBook Pro 14 and 16 Malaysia pricing revealed, starts from RM8,799

Available in 14″ and 16″ sizes, the new MacBook Pro features Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that boast best-in-class performance per watt and industry-leading power efficiency. — Picture by Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Apple has officially unveiled its new MacBook Pro series which claims to be the world’s best pro notebook.

Available in 14″ and 16″ sizes, the new MacBook Pro features Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that boast best-in-class performance per watt and industry-leading power efficiency.

On top of that, the two models also feature a Liquid Retina XDR display with Mini-LED technology. If you’re planning to get one soon, here’s how much it costs in Malaysia.

MacBook Pro 14 price in Malaysia

The MacBook Pro 14 starts from RM8,799 with the base M1 Pro chip with 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD.

Just for the chip alone, there are a total of three M1 Pro and two M1 Max options with various CPU and GPU cores.

Here’s the starting price for the MacBook Pro 14 with different configurations:

M1 Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM8,799

M1 Pro (10-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM9,599

M1 Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM9,999

M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM12,399

M1 Max (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM13,199

The M1 Pro can be upgraded up to a maximum of 32GB memory for an extra RM1,600, while the M1 Max options can be upgraded up to 64GB memory for RM1,600. The SSD can be upgraded to 1TB for RM800 and you can go all the way up to 8TB for an extra RM9,600.

It is worth pointing out that the 8-core CPU version gets a 67W USB-C power adapter and anything configured with a 10-core CPU and above will get a higher 96W USB-C power adapter.

With the maximum hardware configuration, the Apple MacBook Pro 14 with the M1 Max 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 64GB unified memory and 8TB SSD will cost you RM24,399.

The MacBook Pro 16 starts from RM10,799 in Malaysia for the base spec model that runs on an M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory and 512TB SSD. The 16″ model is available with a single M1 Pro chip option and two M1 Max chip versions.

Here’s the starting price for the MacBook Pro 16 with the different chip options:

M1 Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM10,799

M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM13,199

M1 Max (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB Memory and 512GB SSD) — RM13,999

Similar to the MacBook Pro 14, you can upgrade the RAM from 16GB to 32GB or 32GB to 64GB for an extra RM1,600. Meanwhile, the SSD upgrade from 512GB to 1TB costs RM800 and you can go all the way to 8TB for RM9,600 extra. The new MacBook Pro 16 is shipped with a higher 140W USB-C Power adapter.

When you max out the MacBook Pro 16 hardware options, the notebook will cost you RM25,199. This is for the M1 Max 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU option with 64GB unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage.

At the moment, there are no official availability details for the Malaysian market but you can check out the pricing and configuration options for both MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 on the official store. — SoyaCincau