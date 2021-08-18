Reddit takes inspiration from TikTok for its new feature

Reddit has launched a new tab dedicated to short videos in test mode on its app for iOS. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18 ― Now it's Reddit's turn to be inspired by TikTok. After Instagram's Reels, Reddit has launched a new tab highlighting videos. The new feature is currently being tested.

Having become the most downloaded app in 2020, ahead of Facebook, TikTok continues to inspire existing platforms. According to information revealed by TechCrunch, the social network Reddit has launched a new feature on its application that is similar the Chinese platform's interface.

Some users of the app running on iOS have discovered a new button next to the search bar linking to a stream of short videos, similarly to TikTok. Videos that users can scroll vertically, as on TikTok, but with Reddit's specificities, such as the possibility to vote for or against the video, to comment, to offer a gift, or to share the content.

Launched as a test for now, the new video tab offers both content from subreddits the user already follows on the platform plus videos from other groups that are related to the topics followed, TechCrunch said.

“Over the course of the last year, our goal was to build a unified video player, and re-envision the player interface to match what users (new and old) expect when it comes to an in-app video player - especially commenting, viewing, engaging and discovering new content and communities through video,” a Reddit spokesperson told TechCrunch.

For now, Reddit has not mentioned any testing on its app running on Android or a wider launch date.

On social networks, video has become one of the issues of the moment. While audio continues to attract the attention of platforms, Instagram has not hidden its interest in video by pushing its Reels tool on its platform.

For its part, TikTok shows no sign of weakening and has even succumbed to the Stories format launched by Snapchat. ― ETX Studio