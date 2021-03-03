‘We Score’: The app that lets you follow the football match while at the wheel

Volkswagen presents the ‘We Score’ app, keeping football fans on the ball while driving. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 — Volkswagen presents “We Score,” a new application aimed at football fans.

The app lets fans follow football news in real time and get live goal alerts for their favourite teams with minimal distraction, while they’re at the wheel. The app is currently available to owners of the latest Golf model.

“We Score” lets Golf drivers follow live football matches in their car cockpit, in real time, without missing any of the action.

As well as keeping drivers updated on the scores, the app delivers all kinds of news from the world of football.

Plus, to make sure drivers stay focused on the road, all the app’s news and information can be read out with a text-to-speech function.

Drivers can choose up to three clubs and one national team as favourites, bearing in mind that the application covers matches in the top two divisions in France, the UK, Spain and Italy, as well as matches in the first, second and third divisions in Germany.

In terms of national teams, the app will let drivers follow the Uefa Euro 2020 (rescheduled for summer 2021) and the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar, in 2022.

Drivers can stay on top of goals with push notifications for their favourite teams’ live results, displayed in a way that doesn’t distract them from the road ahead.

This new application is supported by the “Discover Pro” and “Discover Media” infotainment systems.

It can be downloaded free of charge from the In-Car Shop, but is currently only available for the new 2020-edition Golf.

Volkswagen’s interest in football isn’t new, the automaker is a partner in the upcoming Euro tournament and supports several of the teams that have qualified for the event. — ETX Studio