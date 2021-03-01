Samsung Galaxy M62 with 7,000mAh battery can be yours for RM1,599 on March 3

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MARCH 1 — The Samsung Galaxy M62 is going on sale in Malaysia very soon and you can get a RM400 discount during its first day sale. This is a new sub-RM2,000 smartphone that comes with a humongous battery and it is powered by the same processor that’s found on the flagship-class Galaxy Note 10.

Pricing and availability

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

The Galaxy M62 is officially priced at RM1,999 but you can get it for RM1,599 during the 3.3 sale that’s happening this coming Wednesday. It appears to be sold exclusively via the official Samsung online store on Lazada Malaysia.

Looking at the product page, there’s only a single variant which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Only two colours are offered – Black and Blue.

Hardware specs

The Samsung Galaxy M62 is essentially a rebadge of the Galaxy F62 that’s sold in India. It features a 6.7″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display and it runs on a 7nm Exynos 9825 processor with 8GB of RAM. For Malaysia, the M62 gets 256GB of storage, which is double of what is being offered with the F62 in the Indian market. If you need more, you can expand the storage further up to 1TB via microSD card.

The device gets a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 5MP cameras for depth and macro. Upfront, the punch-hole on the display houses a 32MP selfie camera.

As said earlier, the device gets a huge 7,000mAh battery and it supports 25W fast charging via USB-C. Also included is a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you’re interested, you can check out the Galaxy M62 on Lazada. — Soyacincau