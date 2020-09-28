Twitter might soon let you send voice messages as DMs

According to Alex Ackerman-Greenberg — product manager at Twitter — the platform is now experimenting with the idea of letting people record and send voice messages through direct messages. Brazil will be the first country included in the experiment. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ­— I use Twitter mainly to read about what people are mad about, and to send funny memes to my friends. I think that this upcoming Twitter feature might bring funny meme reactions in my DMs to a whole new level.

According to Alex Ackerman-Greenberg — product manager at Twitter — the platform is now experimenting with the idea of letting people record and send voice messages through direct messages. Brazil will be the first country included in the experiment.

“We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter — both publicly and privately,” he said.

There will be a play and pause button, and the sender’s avatar pulsates as the message plays — similar to audio tweets. Additionally, there’s a “report message” option if someone misuses the voice DMs feature.

In June, Twitter was under fire due to people pointing out that their audio tweets feature isn’t accessible for deaf users as there are no captions. It also led to a reveal of a lack of dedicated employees for accessibility issues. — SoyaCincau