Tinder launches test of in-app video calling in select regions

Tinder launches first public test of upcoming video chat feature. — Picture courtesy of Tinder via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, July 9 — Tinder has begun testing a new feature for its dating application after frequent audience requests: Face to Face video chatting.

Back in May, Match Group publicly announced that they would be launching an integrated video chat service on Tinder, one of its most popular dating platforms targeted primarily at the university-aged community. Yesterday, Tinder confirmed this feature while also revealing that it has just launched a test version of the tool in select regions across the world.

According to the company, Face to Face was built by the company’s Trust and Safety Team to ensure that the safety and security of those using the tool — which could eventually be a massive ratio of the tens of millions of people subscribed to the app — is prioritised.

The tool is secured by a series of control features that video chatters can use to further protect themselves. Video conferences can only be started after both participants have liked each other and have established a match. The feature won’t be available until all parties have opted in, and “it doesn’t tell your match when you toggle it on.”

Before making calls, everyone needs to agree to Tinder’s ground rules. When the cameras open up, the screen is split half and half between both participants.

This Face to Face test is rolling out in the US (just in Virginia, Illinois, Georgia and Colorado), Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru and Chile. — AFP-Relaxnews