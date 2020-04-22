'Destiny 2' Guardian Games elevates summer sports above the hassle of solar apocalypse (VIDEO)

Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, as well as through Google's cloud gaming service Stadia, 2017's ‘Destiny 2’ is halfway through its third year of content. ― Picture courtesy of Bungie, Inc via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 ― Galactic calamities can wait: it's time for an all-inclusive sporting event celebrating Destiny 2 players' collective feats.

Forget about the intergalactic superweapon that's about to blow up the sun and everything around it.

The story driving Destiny 2 forward is going to have to take a break, because Earth's saviours have important matters of frivolity to attend to: the Guardian Games.

Instead of combining their overlapping powers in teams of three or more, the three character classes of Destiny 2 will be split into their respective factions for Guardian Games activities over the course of the three-week event.

From April 21 to May 12, players will be able to win points for their class as well as in-game rewards for themselves.

Gold, silver and bronze medals ― and clothing ― await at the end of the event.

“There's always been this undercurrent of 'which class is the best class?'” senior designer Peter Sarrett explained in a launch-day trailer for the Games.

“This is the first time [in the 'Destiny' franchise] where we're saying 'prove it,'” added producer Bonnie Burton, before other members of the studio nerd out over their own preferences.

Though another staffer suggested that the game's most popular class would win, game studio Bungie previously outlined plans to level the playing field with a weighted points system.

Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, as well as through Google's cloud gaming service Stadia, 2017's Destiny 2 is halfway through its third year of content.

Bungie reclaimed publisher independence in January 2019, and a significant portion of Destiny 2 became free to play in October 2019.

The studio continues to produce large annual expansions and three-month season pass content.

As for future intentions, Bungie filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for a new title, Matter, which appears to have a brighter, lighter, and more whimsical tone than the core Destiny experience.

The studio is also understood to be working on a third Destiny game, most likely for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 era, but has not announced it or its target platforms in any official capacity. ― AFP-Relaxnews