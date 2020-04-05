Not E3 reveals first selection: ‘Button City’, ‘Street Uni X’, more

Basil the fox, a 'Button City' retail worker who just wants to relax and take it easy. — Picture courtesy of (Subli)minal Gaming

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 — The very unofficial and alternative games showcase Not E3 has unveiled its first batch of titles, ranging from cute community adventure Button City and comedy escapade An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs to extreme unicycling challenge Street Uni X.

A selection of small, live online presentations to showcase the work of indie communities from around the world will act as a partial and unofficial replacement for 2020’s cancelled Game Developers Conference and Electronic Entertainment Expo.

With Not E3 accepting submissions until April 7, it’s released a first wave of six participants that demonstrates its commitment to games of all stripes — from an ever-adorable low poly adventure about saving a local arcade, Button City, to hyper violent, fast-paced first-person shooter Ultrakill.

This is a short teaser of just some of the INCREDIBLE games in the Not E3 showcase!



Share it around, these are awesome developers.

Featuring... pic.twitter.com/TMsmi5PNas — Project Not E3 (@ThisIsNotE3) April 2, 2020

There’s also extreme street stunt unicycler Street Uni X, medieval shop sim Fantasy Little Jobs, hybrid 2D and 3D puzzle platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! and comedy adventure An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs.

The festival is being jointly organised by Sam Chiet of Untitled Goose Game tribute Desktop Goose, and Kells, the designer of upcoming cat café sim Calico.

Avoiding a direct clash with any activities or digital events that the Electronic Entertainment Expo’s headline brands might be planning, Not E3 is to schedule multiple small, live presentations that build up to E3’s original dates of June 9-11, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews