Google, Facebook, Reddit, more commit to jointly combat digital Covid-19 misinformation

Major tech companies join together to combat coronavirus misinformation on the web. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 — Today, a joint industry statement was made by Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube affirming their commitment to together combat digitally spread misinformation about the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a collection of the biggest companies in tech made a joint industry statement expressing their combined commitment to combat Covid-19 misinformation. The statement published, made on behalf of Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube, reads:

“We are working closely together on Covid-19 response efforts. We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

Though none of the companies revealed yet what this commitment entails, each has already been busy at work independently fighting the spread of coronavirus misinformation on their respective platforms. Not only have all been reducing inaccurate and dangerous Covid-19-related content, but also they’ve been providing their users with educational and accurate information provided by nationally or internationally recognised health authorities.

It’s likely that this joint effort will include elevated removal of fake coronavirus news and an increase in advertising credits for official health campaigns. – AFP-Relaxnews