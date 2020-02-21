Nintendo presents ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ getaway package video (VIDEO)

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ has multiplayer for eight people online or on the same console. — Picture from Nintendo via AFP-Relaxnews

KYOTO, Feb 21 — A February 20 video updates fans and prospective players on March’s big Nintendo Switch release Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Features, post-release plans, and a selection of frequently asked questions were discussed in Nintendo’s second Nintendo Direct video focusing on March 20 release Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players will choose from a number of pre-selected island layouts, then specify whether it’s in the northern or southern hemisphere.

That’s because seasons are an important part of New Horizons life, determining the kind of weather that players will encounter — though it seems that apple trees can bear fruit regardless.

However, other activities will be seasonal, such as bug, seed, mushroom, and leaf collecting, as well as snowman building and polar lights in the night sky.

In New Horizons, players finally have control over where other new island residents can set up house, a local shop now provides crafting facilities as well as retail opportunities, and the local airport can shuttle players (or their postcards) to and from each others’ islands.

As well as providing a range of welcoming tutorials for new players, there are ease-of-use improvements and expanded resident attractions designed to entice existing players.

Furthermore, there’ll be a mobile device service that’ll import clothing designs from 3DS games Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer.

Then, post-release, Nintendo is planning on supporting New Horizons with a variety of events such as fishing tournaments, bug hunts, and free seasonal updates.

There’s also going to be some crossover with mobile game Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives for Switch on March 20, it will be joining a number of indie studio releases directly inspired by its parent franchise. Those include Seabeard and Happy Street (iOS, Android), Castaway Paradise (PS4, XBO, PC, Mac, iOS, Android), and Garden Paws (PC; Switch planned), not to mention aspects of Stardew Valley (mobile, console, computer), with Hokko Life looking to debut later this year.

As it is, Animal Crossing: New Horizons could be Nintendo’s biggest first-party release for the next six months.

The company has remained relatively quiet about its late 2020 schedule so far, but is thought to have something in place to deal with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console launches — quite possibly a sequel to Switch launch day smash The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. — AFP-Relaxnews