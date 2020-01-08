Pokémon Direct announced for January 9, 2020 (VIDEO)

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company could have several announcements lined up for a Pokemon Direct on January 9, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of The Pokemon Company via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 ― A new announcement from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company is expected to detail upcoming online service Pokémon Home.

Prepare for reinforcements!

Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are likely to receive a new wave of collected digital creatures from experienced franchise players.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have a pre-recorded Pokémon Direct video presentation scheduled to go live on January 9, 2020, having previously telegraphed online service Pokémon Home for early on in the new year.

The presentation is to last 20 minutes or thereabouts, meaning that it could cover Pokémon Home and still have time for further announcements.

Pokémon Home would allow players of Pokémon GO on Android and iOS to transfer in collected Pokémon to their copies of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

New year, new Pokémon news. That’s how the saying goes...right?



🔔Notifications on, Trainers—get ready to tune in for some exciting updates coming to the world of Pokémon this year!



📅 January 9

⏰ 6:30 a.m. PT#Pokemon2020 pic.twitter.com/AfF1QUASqn — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 7, 2020

The same applies to existing players of Pikachu and Eevee-branded Pokémon, Let's Go games on Switch, as well as those that uploaded data to the Pokémon Bank service from Nintendo 3DS games Pokémon X and Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and Pokémon Sun and Moon and Ultra Sun and Moon.

The new service is also expected to replace Pokémon Global Link, a global ranking and tournament play system that's due for retirement on February 24, 2020, having been in operation since 2010 and supported three successive generations of Pokémon games.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2019 as two of the game system's most highly anticipated launches since the console was announced in October 2016.

Together, they went on to become the Switch's fastest selling games to date. ― AFP-Relaxnews