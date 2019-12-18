PlayStation 4 controller attachment adds two back-facing buttons, tiny screen ahead of EVO Japan 2020 (VIDEO)

The PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller with Back Button Attachment. — Picture courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 18 — At one point in time, Sony Interactive Entertainment considered adding a screen to the front of its PlayStation 4 gamepad. Now it’s happening—in a way, but as part of a rear-facing, detachable panel.

Though it’s less than one year until the PlayStation 5 is released, Sony’s PlayStation division hasn’t stopped coming up with extra products for the PlayStation 4: this one’s a controller attachment that adds two buttons and a small screen to the DualShock 4’s rear face.

The contraption clips on to the base of the DS4 controller, with an audio jack in place to provide access for headphone and headset users.

On the reverse side of the attachment are two programmable buttons, and that’s where the little OLED screen comes in: it sits between, showing which functions the buttons have been assigned to.

There’s also a tactile feedback mechanism built-in.

It’s not clear whether Sony is planning on bringing these features—two extra buttons and a companion screen—to late 2020’s PlayStation 5 controller; initial patent filings haven’t indicated as much.

Instead, PlayStation is presenting this DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment as an accessory for players that want to “enjoy playing competitively” and want to “compete at [their] best.”

That sort of language positions it nearer the official Xbox One Elite Controller line or high-end DualShock 4 alternatives like the Scuf Vantage 2.

Still, at US$29 (RM120.12) for the Attachment and US$59 for a DualShock 4, if required, the setup is still less expensive than the Elite version 1 (US$129), version 2 (US$169), or Scuf Vantage 2 (US$169), even if it’s not as dedicated or versatile, toting two remappable buttons instead of four or more.

Strangely, the Back Button Attachment is skipping Holiday 2019, rather heading for a North American and European debut on January 23, 2020.

Yet its release timing in Japan, with a street date of January 16, means it launches a week ahead of fighting game championship EVO Japan 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews