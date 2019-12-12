Best 12.12 tech deals in Malaysia

Here are some of the sweetest 12.12 deals for tech in the country. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — 12.12 is the last big online sale of the year. If you’re looking to buy something special for yourself or for that special someone, we are running a 12.12 live blog that highlights the best deals for tech in Malaysia. We will be updating the list throughout the day so keep checking on this page for the latest offers.

Similar to the previous live blog, we will be highlighting deals from both Lazada and Shopee. Remember that some offers have limited stock or are only valid for a short period of time. You can also get extra savings if you apply additional vouchers from the respective platforms or sellers. The 12.12 deals will be listed according to each respective categories and the latest offer will appear at the bottom of each list.

Phones

Honor View 20 – RM899

Huawei Mate 20 – RM1,212

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB – RM3,399

Xiaomi Mi 9T – RM999

iPhone XR 64GB – RM2,399

iPhone XS Max 64GB – RM3,299

Samsung Galaxy S10e – RM1,799

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB – RM3,099

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – RM4,819

Honor 20 Pro – RM1,799

Honor 20 – RM1,099

Nokia 8110 4G – RM199

Realme 5 Pro 128GB – RM999

Realme 5 128GB – RM649

Huawei P30 Pro – RM2,499

Pocophone F1 64GB – RM959

ASUS ROG Phone 2 128GB (Import) – RM2,099

OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB (Import) – RM2,399

Huawei Nova 5T – RM1,199

OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage – RM2,899

Smart TV & Monitors

Acer Predator 144Hz 27″ Monitor XB3 XB273K – RM3,349

Samsung 50″ 4K UHD TV UA50NU7090KXXM – RM1,599

Samsung 58″ 4K UHD TV UA58RU7100KXXM – RM2,299

Sharp Aquos 40″ Full HD TV with DVB-T2 – RM699

Coocaa 50″ 4K Android TV (With voucher) – RM1,359

Coocaa 55″ 4K Android TV (With vouhcer) – RM1,579

Haier 50″ 4K UHD TV – RM1,059

Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-54-5692) – i5-9300H / 4GB DDR4 / 256GB PCIe SSD / Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 / 15.6 FHD – RM2,899

ASUS Vivobook S S531 15 Laptop (I5-8265U/4GB OB/512GB SSD/MX250 2GB) – RM2,899

Networking

Huawei Q2 Pro Powerline hybrid + free 1 satellite – RM499

TP-Link Deco E3 AC1200 Mesh WiFi – RM229

TP-Link TL-WA855RE WiFi range extender – RM59

Vacuum

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum – RM815

Dyson V7 Fluffy+ (with Voucher) – RM1,199

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ (with Voucher) – RM2,449

Headphones

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case – RM689

Sony WF-1000XM3 – RM799

Sony WH-1000XM3 – RM969

Honor Sport Pro – RM199

Huawei Freebuds 3 – RM599

Honor FlyPods Lite – RM199

Apple AirPods – RM549

Storage

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB – RM735

Seagate 5TB Backup Plus External HDD – RM563

Accessories

Tronsmart USB-PD car charger – RM79

Tronsmart 3-port wallcharger (1x QC3.0) – RM57.90

UGreen 65W USB-PD charger – RM71.99

UGreen 18W USB-PD + Lightning cable – RM50.39

UGreen cable tie wire management 20pcs – RM7.19

UGreen USB-C USB 2.0 cable – RM1.99

Aukey Universal Travel Adapter with USB-C and 2x Type-A ports – RM99

Redmi 20,000mAh Powerbank – RM54.50

UGreen Bluetooth 5.0 wireless Aux jack receiver – RM37.83

UGreen 90-degree angle USB-C to USB-C cable – RM14.95

UGreen Bluetooth 5.0 Car Kit with Aux Jack adapter – RM51.19 — SoyaCincau