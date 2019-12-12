Best 12.12 tech deals in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — 12.12 is the last big online sale of the year. If you’re looking to buy something special for yourself or for that special someone, we are running a 12.12 live blog that highlights the best deals for tech in Malaysia. We will be updating the list throughout the day so keep checking on this page for the latest offers.
Similar to the previous live blog, we will be highlighting deals from both Lazada and Shopee. Remember that some offers have limited stock or are only valid for a short period of time. You can also get extra savings if you apply additional vouchers from the respective platforms or sellers. The 12.12 deals will be listed according to each respective categories and the latest offer will appear at the bottom of each list.
Phones
Honor View 20 – RM899
Huawei Mate 20 – RM1,212
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB – RM3,399
Xiaomi Mi 9T – RM999
iPhone XR 64GB – RM2,399
iPhone XS Max 64GB – RM3,299
Samsung Galaxy S10e – RM1,799
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB – RM3,099
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – RM4,819
Honor 20 Pro – RM1,799
Honor 20 – RM1,099
Honor View 20 – RM1,099
Nokia 8110 4G – RM199
Realme 5 Pro 128GB – RM999
Realme 5 128GB – RM649
Huawei P30 Pro – RM2,499
Pocophone F1 64GB – RM959
ASUS ROG Phone 2 128GB (Import) – RM2,099
OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB (Import) – RM2,399
Huawei Nova 5T – RM1,199
OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage – RM2,899
Smart TV & Monitors
Acer Predator 144Hz 27″ Monitor XB3 XB273K – RM3,349
Samsung 50″ 4K UHD TV UA50NU7090KXXM – RM1,599
Samsung 58″ 4K UHD TV UA58RU7100KXXM – RM2,299
Sharp Aquos 40″ Full HD TV with DVB-T2 – RM699
Coocaa 50″ 4K Android TV (With voucher) – RM1,359
Coocaa 55″ 4K Android TV (With vouhcer) – RM1,579
Haier 50″ 4K UHD TV – RM1,059
Laptops
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-54-5692) – i5-9300H / 4GB DDR4 / 256GB PCIe SSD / Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 / 15.6 FHD – RM2,899
ASUS Vivobook S S531 15 Laptop (I5-8265U/4GB OB/512GB SSD/MX250 2GB) – RM2,899
Networking
Huawei Q2 Pro Powerline hybrid + free 1 satellite – RM499
TP-Link Deco E3 AC1200 Mesh WiFi – RM229
TP-Link TL-WA855RE WiFi range extender – RM59
Vacuum
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum – RM815
Dyson V7 Fluffy+ (with Voucher) – RM1,199
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ (with Voucher) – RM2,449
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum – RM799
Headphones
Apple AirPods with wireless charging case – RM689
Sony WF-1000XM3 – RM799
Sony WH-1000XM3 – RM969
Sony WH-1000XM3 – RM929
Honor Sport Pro – RM199
Huawei Freebuds 3 – RM599
Honor FlyPods Lite – RM199
Apple AirPods – RM549
Storage
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB – RM735
Seagate 5TB Backup Plus External HDD – RM563
Accessories
Tronsmart USB-PD car charger – RM79
Tronsmart 3-port wallcharger (1x QC3.0) – RM57.90
UGreen 65W USB-PD charger – RM71.99
UGreen 18W USB-PD + Lightning cable – RM50.39
UGreen cable tie wire management 20pcs – RM7.19
UGreen USB-C USB 2.0 cable – RM1.99
Aukey Universal Travel Adapter with USB-C and 2x Type-A ports – RM99
Redmi 20,000mAh Powerbank – RM54.50
UGreen Bluetooth 5.0 wireless Aux jack receiver – RM37.83
UGreen 90-degree angle USB-C to USB-C cable – RM14.95
UGreen Bluetooth 5.0 Car Kit with Aux Jack adapter – RM51.19 — SoyaCincau