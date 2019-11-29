Malaysia beats Thailand in video streaming experience, says Opensignal report

Opensignal report said that telcos in Malaysia have shown some improvement when it comes to the mobile video experience. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Opensignal has just posted its latest “State of Mobile Video Experience” report and it appears that telcos in Malaysia have shown some improvement when it comes to the mobile video experience. The overall mobile video experience score for Malaysia has increased from 47.1 points in 2018 to 54.4 points in 2019.

Although it is an improvement of 7.3 points, Malaysia is still categorised under the “Fair” category and it is just 0.6 points below the “Good Quality” barrier of 55 points. Malaysia currently ranks #11 in the Asia Pacific and #5 within ASEAN, right below Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.

When compared to the same period last year, Malaysia has overtaken Thailand and Kazakhstan but we still lose out to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. Singapore is still the top in the region with an overall mobile video experience score of 74.0, followed by Australia at 72.5 and Taiwan at 71.9.

The latest worldwide mobile video experience report is based on 94,086,045,513 measurements taken from 37,671,772 total devices. The report covers a period from 1st August to 30th October 2019. You can read the full report here.

According to Opensignal CEO, Brendan Gill, they test the full end-user viewing experience from loading and stalling rate through to picture quality in order to provide the most accurate view of what it’s like for typical users to watch video on a mobile device. In 2020, Opensignal expects 5G users to experience consistent HD video stream more often and in more locations than in 2019. However, this will be dependent on the availability of the mid-band spectrum. Gill added that while carriers will launch 5G, he doesn’t expect to see the same immediate boost to wireless capacity. — SoyaCincau