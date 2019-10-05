Predator Helios 700: Acer’s insane laptop is now available in Malaysia

The Acer Predator Helios 700 costs RM17,999.— Picture courtesy of Acer via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Acer‘s not known for holding back when it comes to their Predator gaming laptops. And their latest device, the Predator Helios 700 is no exception. But, on top of all that power, the new Predator also features a unique keyboard that slides down.

Before we get into that, let’s talk about its specs. This new gaming laptop can be configured to feature up to an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 32GB of DDR4 memory (upgradable to 64GB), a 1TB SSD as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 graphics card with 8GB of memory. If that isn’t enough storage for you, the Helios 700 also comes with a HDD upgrade kit for you to add even more storage. We weren’t kidding when we said it was no slouch.

Up front, you’ve got a 17.3″ Full HD 144Hz IPS panel with G-SYNC, but what makes this laptop special is sits right below it. Acer calls it the HyperDrift keyboard and the idea here is that you can actually slide the entire keyboard plane down a notch to expose the internals to even more fresh air. This allows the laptop to cool those powerful internals to give you better performance in the long run.

On top of that, the keyboard also features per-key RGB lighting, anti-ghosting and something called MagForce on the WASD keys. Apparently, this technology uses “analog-like linear switches that trigger actuation immediately upon the initial press, and increases up to 100% to give players more precise movements in-game”. Make of that what you will.

Other features include WiFi 6 support, Killer Ethernet E3000, dedicated hotkeys, a TURBO key and PredatorSense built-in. With PredatorSense, you can even monitor and overclock your Helios 700 from your smartphone.

Acer’s new Predator Helios 700 is priced at a whopping RM17,999, and can be purchased at all Acer authorised resellers nationwide as well as Acer official online stores. Additionally, Acer’s announcing the return of the Asia Pacific Predator League which will be held in Manila on the 22nd and 23rd of February 2020. There’s a prize pool of RM100,000 for Malaysia. — SoyaCincau