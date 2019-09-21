Don’t miss these five new trailers: ‘Later Alligator,’ ‘Football Drama,’ ‘Groundhog Day’ VR, ‘Little Misfortune,’ ‘AI: The Somnium Files’

‘Little Misfortune’ was made by the team behind another cult hit, ‘Fran Bow.’ — Picture courtesy of Killmonday Games

NEW YORK, Sept 21 — Check out trailers for astonishingly well animated cartoon-style comedy Later Alligator, a slide-tackle through the grungier side of soccer-related stories in Football Drama, the unexpected sequel to classic romcom Groundhog Day that turned out to be a VR game, unnerving and adorable Little Misfortune, and sci-fi detective mystery AI: The Somnium Files, all five of which are in stores this week.

Later Alligator

A smoothly animated and very silly detective mystery taking place in a New York City populated by green and chatty gators. Available for Mac and PC.

Football Drama

Soccer at its bawdiest and grimmest, away from the glitz and glamour of a FIFA opening ceremony: super simple matchday play, and focusing on the stories on and off the pitch as managers negotiate conversations with players, press, staff and families—even a pet cat. Available now for iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son

Who expected a sequel to 1993 Bill Murray comedy Groundhog Day, least of all one that’s a virtual reality game? In this timeloop adventure, Phil Connors Jr. finds himself in the town of Punxsutawney, trying to work out what it means to live a perfect day. Available for PlayStation 4 PSVR and Windows PC VR headsets Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Little Misfortune

Sweet 8-year-old girl Misfortune Ramirez Hernandez follows the advice of her sinister invisible friend and ends up on a bit of an adventure. Now on Mac, PC and Linux with console and mobile releases to come.

AI: The Somnium Files

Years in the future, a serial killer is on the loose and it’s up to you, a police investigator with an artificial eye, to solve the case. The next visual novel and detective thriller from the director of the “Zero Escape” trilogy, out now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. — AFP-Relaxnews