More details about first Sonos Bluetooth speaker have leaked

WinFuture has published a photo of what could be the upcoming Sonos Move speaker. — Image courtesy of WinFuture via AFP

SANTA BARBARA, Aug 20 — Hot off the heels of the tech specs communicated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), German site WinFuture has unveiled more information about Sonos' very first Bluetooth portable speaker.

The upcoming speaker, which might be named Move (code name for now: “S17”) will be equipped with a double Bluetooth connection (for all users) and Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2 for Apple iPhone and iPod users).

It will thus be the first time that the American manufacturer offers Bluetooth on a portable speaker. Users will be able to select the type of connection using two buttons located on the back of the device. Just as with the Sonos One, this new speaker is expected to be equipped with Alexa and Google Assistant, at least in Wi-Fi mode.

Design-wise, the speaker should look very similar to the One, according to images published by WinFuture, albeit in a slightly larger form and complete with a handle for enhanced portability.

Following these leaks, Sonos should be wasting no time in making an official announcement regarding the highly anticipated speaker expected to launch during the IFA show to be held in Berlin from September 6 to 11, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews