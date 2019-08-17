Apple iPhone 11 launch expected on Sept 10

Apple’s next generation of iPhones is expected to be unveiled on September 10. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 17 — Yesterday, Apple released beta 7 of iOS 13 to developers inside which the Brazilian media iHelp BR found an image suggesting that the iPhone 11 series will be launched on September 10.

As anticipation mounts for the launch of iOS 13 (date unknown), the seventh beta of the operating system was launched yesterday for developers. Within the software, The Verge reported that Brazilian media organization iHelp BR uncovered an image suggesting the date when the Apple’s next flagships smartphones will be announced.

The image is named “HoldForRelease,” and is what appears to be a screenshot of an iPhone home screen on which the calendar app icon is set to Tuesday, September 10. iHelp BR noted that when iOS 12 was released, the calendar app displayed on a similar image in the software displayed its respective launch date, as well: September 12.

The launches of the previous iPhones all took place within four days of September 10 during their respective release years, so it’s likely that this prediction is accurate.

Three new iPhones are expected to be announced this year that are allegedly successors of the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. — AFP-Relaxnews