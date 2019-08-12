OnePlus 7T Pro could be unveiled on Oct 15

According to serial leakster Max J. on Twitter, OnePlus could very well be launching their brand new handset on the 15th of October. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the second season of big smartphone launches is in full swing as we now hear reports coming in for one of the next highly anticipated devices: OnePlus 7T Pro.

Or, y’know, whatever it ends up being called. Rumour has it, this new phone will make its debut in mid-October.

This leak comes courtesy of serial leakster Max J. on Twitter (@Samsung_News_), someone who’s pretty well known for Samsung leaks.

According to Max’s tweet, OnePlus could very well be launching their brand new handset on the 15th of October.

Naturally, this being a leak, please take it with a grain of salt.

Attached to this tweet is a concept image of what the handset could look like, but the photo doesn’t really reveal much of anything.

It still looks like roughly the same shape, and other leaked images of the device do not indicate a huge shift in design.

But, this isn’t unexpected because OnePlus’ T-models are usually spec upgrades, and serve as a vessel for the company to fix any glaring issues found on previous devices.

In the past, they’ve taken this opportunity to tweak the display and add a bigger battery, among other things.

Rumoured specs for the OnePlus 7T Pro suggest that the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor that’s paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Again, not a huge upgrade, but then again the existing OnePlus 7 Pro is already one of the most capable smartphones in the market right now, so this shouldn’t be a huge deal.

What some OnePlus fans might want to see, however, is changes to the device’s camera. Although scoring an impressive 111 points on camera testing site DxOMark, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera has felt a little underwhelming in the hands of the consumers. So much so that OnePlus themselves have admitted that the camera was not where they “want it to be”.

Granted, the OnePlus 7 Pro has the best camera on a OnePlus smartphone so far, but the fact is that that was never a high bar to clear in the first place.

To make matters worse, in Malaysia, OnePlus is charging high-end flagship money for their once “flagship killer” smartphone.

But to do that and not cover all your bases — especially one as important as the camera — is certainly a risky move.

Even after the price cuts, the OnePlus 7 Pro has prices starting just under RM3,000, with a top-spec model that maxes out at RM3,799—which is Galaxy Note 10 money.

With these developments, it’ll be interesting to see what OnePlus ends up doing with their T model, and if there will once again be two flagships simultaneously.

What would you want to see on the next OnePlus flagship? Let us know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau