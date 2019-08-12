Is Sony Mobile making a comeback in Malaysia? (VIDEO)

It seems like Sony might be making a comeback in our local smartphone scene as their latest Xperia 1 smartphone had just gotten the green light from Sirim. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — It has been a while since Sony had released a new Xperia smartphone in Malaysia.

In the past year, the Japanese smartphone maker had officially withdrawn from several markets including Southeast Asia.

In a surprising turn of events, it seems like Sony might be making a comeback in our local smartphone scene as their latest Xperia 1 smartphone had just gotten the green light from Sirim.

The Xperia 1 was approved on 8th August with the model number J9110. It’s a dual-SIM device that supports a variety of LTE bands and it also comes with NFC.

The last Sony smartphone to pass through Sirim was the Xperia XZ2 Premium in July 2018.

To recap, the Xperia 1 is Sony’s current flagship smartphone that was announced during MWC 2019. It gets a rather tall 6.5″ 4K OLED display that has an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

This is also Sony’s first triple-camera smartphone that has a 12MP f/1.6 main camera, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto and 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle. Powering the device is a 3,300mAh battery that supports USB-PD charging.

Unfortunately, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack and no wireless charging support.

However, Sony still retains stereo audio playback and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

If you can’t wait, you can already buy import units in Malaysia. Retailer Miyamondo is currently selling the Xperia 1 for RM3,790 on Lazada.

