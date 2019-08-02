How does Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 measure up to the Apple iPad Pro?

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 2 — Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its latest tablet jam-packed with enough high-performing hardware and software to compete with Apple’s segment-leading iPad Pro.
This week Samsung officially announced its most advanced tablet yet, the Samsung Galaxy S6, designed both for professional and leisure use. The device, with its high-power specs, is presenting itself as a worthy competitor of Apple’s flagship iPad Pro. Below, you can find a comprehensive comparison between the specs of highest-performing configurations of the two models.
Size
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
6.28in x 9.63in x 0.22in
0.93lbs
Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:
8.46in x 11.04in x 0.23in
1.39lbs
Display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: 10.5-inch display
10.5in
Super AMOLED
287ppi
Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:
12.9in
Liquid Retina
264ppi
Camera
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
Front: 8MP front camera
Back: ultra wide rear camera, wide rear camera
Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:
Front: 7MP front camera
Back: 12MP rear camera
Processor and operating system
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150
Android 9 Pie
Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:
A12X Bionic chip
iOS 12
Capacity
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
8GB RAM
256GB storage
Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:
6GB RAM
1TB storage
Battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
7040mAh
Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:
10,875mAh
If you’re a creative or movie buff, the iPad Pro’s bigger display, larger memory capacity, and longer battery capacity would be a more practical option than the Galaxy Tab 6S, as heavyweight projects and videos can be stored on the device. On the other hand, if you would like to use your tablet to create content for your blog or vlog, Samsung’s trio of cameras will suit more environments and situations than the iPad Pro.
For professionals and students alike, the two models would prove equally useful as tools for taking notes, sending emails, and conducting video calls.
As both models are powered by the most powerful and most recent processors and operating systems in their respective brands, potential owners are required to look deeper into the speculations to determine which better suits their needs; in most cases, the owner can select a tablet based on their interface preference since both are leaders in the segment. — AFP-Relaxnews