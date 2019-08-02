How does Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 measure up to the Apple iPad Pro?

The tablet weighs under a pound and is powered by a Qualcomm 855 processor. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 2 — Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its latest tablet jam-packed with enough high-performing hardware and software to compete with Apple’s segment-leading iPad Pro.

This week Samsung officially announced its most advanced tablet yet, the Samsung Galaxy S6, designed both for professional and leisure use. The device, with its high-power specs, is presenting itself as a worthy competitor of Apple’s flagship iPad Pro. Below, you can find a comprehensive comparison between the specs of highest-performing configurations of the two models.

Size

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:

6.28in x 9.63in x 0.22in

0.93lbs

Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:

8.46in x 11.04in x 0.23in

1.39lbs

Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: 10.5-inch display

10.5in

Super AMOLED

287ppi

Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:

12.9in

Liquid Retina

264ppi

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:

Front: 8MP front camera

Back: ultra wide rear camera, wide rear camera

Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:

Front: 7MP front camera

Back: 12MP rear camera

Processor and operating system

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150

Android 9 Pie

Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:

A12X Bionic chip

iOS 12

Capacity

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:

8GB RAM

256GB storage

Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:

6GB RAM

1TB storage

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:

7040mAh

Apple 12.5-inch iPad Pro:

10,875mAh

If you’re a creative or movie buff, the iPad Pro’s bigger display, larger memory capacity, and longer battery capacity would be a more practical option than the Galaxy Tab 6S, as heavyweight projects and videos can be stored on the device. On the other hand, if you would like to use your tablet to create content for your blog or vlog, Samsung’s trio of cameras will suit more environments and situations than the iPad Pro.

For professionals and students alike, the two models would prove equally useful as tools for taking notes, sending emails, and conducting video calls.

As both models are powered by the most powerful and most recent processors and operating systems in their respective brands, potential owners are required to look deeper into the speculations to determine which better suits their needs; in most cases, the owner can select a tablet based on their interface preference since both are leaders in the segment. — AFP-Relaxnews