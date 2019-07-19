The new Nintendo Switch is here ― same look, better internals

While the Lite version is targeted towards gamers who prefer to use the device in handheld mode, its versatility is somewhat limited by the fact that you can’t actually dock the Switch Lite. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― With the introduction of the Nintendo Switch Lite, the gaming community has been waiting for news on a new Nintendo Switch. While the Lite version is targeted towards gamers who prefer to use the device in handheld mode, its versatility is somewhat limited by the fact that you can’t actually dock the Switch Lite. Joy-cons are also not detachable, so the Switch Lite does seem to be more of a replacement for the outgoing Nintendo 3DS.

Nintendo recently announced the updated version of the Nintendo Switch, after news surfaced that Nintendo had filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that revealed a new processor, along with new flash storage chips.

That’s been made official now, but it isn’t the Switch “Pro” that everyone has been expecting. Instead, it’s more of an incremental upgrade — Nintendo promises better battery life, which could be down to an updated SoC and memory. Gamers will get an additional two hours of battery life, so you can expect 4.5-9 hours of usage per charge, which is up from the first-gen’s estimated 2.5-6.5 hours.

Almost the same

Physically, the new Switch (HAC-001(-01) will look identical to its predecessor, but you’ll know if you’re buying the updated version by checking the device’s serial number. If the serial number begins with XKW, you’ll be getting the fresh model.

For some comparison, the Switch lite that will be available for around RM817, has a 5.5” touch display, with an expected battery life of 3-7 hours. The updated Switch should provide a similar experience to that on the first-generation Switch, although performance should be better. For more info, click here. ― SoyaCincau