Pokemon go extra large with Gigantamax ability in ‘Sword and Shield’ (VIDEO)

A screen capture of the video for ‘Pokemon Sword’ and ‘Pokemon Shield’ — Picture courtesy of The Pokemon Company/Nintendo/YouTube

TOKYO, July 9 — A new video for November’s Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield” on Nintendo Switch shows off a handful of Pokémon and two version-exclusive characters as well as a new move, Gigantamaxing, that scales up arena battles even more than usual.

Franchise fans and potential players had already been introduced to the Dynamax ability of Pokémon Sword and Shield, a special move that has battling Pokémon drastically increased in size.

The Gigantamax ability goes even further, creating veritable colossi out of the normally pocketable creatures.

Only specific species can Gigantamax, and within those species only rare specimens will have the ability, the Pokémon website explains in an update accompanying the July 8 trailer.

Some members of the game’s Drednaw and Corviknight species will be able to Gigantamax as well as Dynamax, the post explains, while the trailer also shows strawberries and cream-themed fairy Alcremie exhibiting the ability.

Not confirmed as Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon, but likewise newcomers to the “Sword and Shield” Galar region — the games’ stand-in for Great Britain — are Yamper, scamp of a puppy with a heart-shaped pattern on its rear end, rocky Rolycoly, which can hurl opponents sky-high, and roaring steel dragon Duraludon.

Though Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are largely similar, each has not only several exclusive Pokémon creatures — thus promoting players to trade among themselves — but also exclusive Gym Leaders to challenge.

Bea, introduced in the new trailer as exclusive to Pokémon Sword, is an expert in training and deploying fighting-type Pokémon, while Allister is adept with ghost-type creatures.

Nintendo’s big tentpole release for late 2019, Pokémon Sword and Shield launches on the Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews