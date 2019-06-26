New-gen Raspberry Pi out now from US$35 (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 ― The Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled the fourth-generation version of its famous compact and affordable single-board computer. The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is out now, priced from US$35 (RM144.52).
For the first time, the computer's developers claim to provide a PC-like level of performance for most users. The device features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, two HDMI video output ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, four USB ports (2 x USB 3.0 and 2 x USB 2.0), 4K decoding and up to 4GB RAM. It supports WiFi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth (5.0). Storage can be added via a microSD card.
The Raspberry Pi 4 is accompanied by an updated Raspbian operating system, based on the forthcoming Debian 10 Buster release.
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is out now priced US$35 for the 1GB model, US$45 for the 2GB model and US$55 for the 4GB model.
A “Desktop Kit,” priced at US$120, is also available, including a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4, a mouse and keyboard clavier, two HDMI cables and a 32GB microSD card. ― AFP-Relaxnews
Raspberry Pi 4 is here! A tiny, dual-display desktop computer, with three RAM variants to choose from, and all the hackability you know and love. On sale now from the familiar price of $35: https://t.co/d9iwVidexm #RaspberryPi4 pic.twitter.com/4fll4gx1Ax— Raspberry Pi (@Raspberry_Pi) June 24, 2019