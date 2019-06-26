New-gen Raspberry Pi out now from US$35 (VIDEO)

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is out now priced from US$35. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 ― The Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled the fourth-generation version of its famous compact and affordable single-board computer. The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is out now, priced from US$35 (RM144.52).

For the first time, the computer's developers claim to provide a PC-like level of performance for most users. The device features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, two HDMI video output ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, four USB ports (2 x USB 3.0 and 2 x USB 2.0), 4K decoding and up to 4GB RAM. It supports WiFi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth (5.0). Storage can be added via a microSD card.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is accompanied by an updated Raspbian operating system, based on the forthcoming Debian 10 Buster release.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is out now priced US$35 for the 1GB model, US$45 for the 2GB model and US$55 for the 4GB model.

A “Desktop Kit,” priced at US$120, is also available, including a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4, a mouse and keyboard clavier, two HDMI cables and a 32GB microSD card. ― AFP-Relaxnews