Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is reportedly ‘ready to launch’

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold could launch as early as next month. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, June 21 — On Wednesday, the Korea Herald reported that Samsung’s Display VP declared earlier this week that the Galaxy Fold, the brand’s foldable smartphone, is ready to hit the market — with the launch likely taking place in July.

Albeit likely taking place four months after the original US release date, Samsung’s Display Vice-President Kim Seong-cheol announced at a conference in Seoul earlier this week that “the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market.”

Though neither Seong-cheol nor the company have yet to confirm when the launch will take place, rumours suggest that it’s been scheduled for July.

Originally, the device was supposed to be released in April for the US market and in May for the Korean market.

The VP expects that the device, which can be opened up to reveal a flexible display resembling a tablet in size, will play a critical role in the growing 5G era as well as in the development of new form factors and smartphone technologies.

If all the issues involving the Fold prototype — which made its way to reviewers in April — have been resolved, the upcoming devices shouldn’t have problems with dust and debris finding its way beneath the screen via the hinge or with the display flickering or completely breaking after minimal use. — AFP-Relaxnews