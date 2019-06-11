This is the most affordable triple-camera smartphone in Malaysia

The View 3 features a 6.26″ IPS display that pushes a 720p resolution and it comes with a tiny notch for its 8MP selfie camera. — Picture courtesy of Wiko Malaysia via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Wiko Malaysia has just introduced its latest View 3 series and it is currently the most affordable budget smartphone in the market to offer a triple-camera setup. For a limited time, the Wiko View 3 can be yours for less than RM500 via its official online store on Lazada.

Wiko View 3

The View 3 features a 6.26″ IPS display that pushes a 720p resolution and it comes with a tiny notch for its 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. If you need more storage, the View 3 also comes with a microSD expansion slot.

For taking pictures, the View 3 comes with a 12MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree angle and a dedicated 2MP camera for depth sensing. The rear comes with a glass-like back cover and it also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The View 3 comes in three gradient colour options — Night Blue, Blush Gold and Electro Bleen.

Powering the device is a large 4,000mAh battery that’s rated to last up to 2 days. The device via microUSB. In terms of connectivity, it supports 802.11 b/g/n WiFi and still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Wiko View 3 is officially priced at RM599 and you can get it from the official store on Lazada Malaysia. The device comes with a free back casing, screen protector, earphone and Wiko Malaysia also offers a 120-day 1-to-1 exchange warranty program.

If you’re looking for a better deal, the View 3 can be yours for only RM489 from 11 to 13 June 2019 on the online store. That’s a RM110 discount from the retail price.

The Wiko 3 Lite is priced at RM449 and it is available in Night Blue, Blush Gold and Artic Bleen. — Picture courtesy of Wiko Malaysia via SoyaCincau

Wiko View 3 Lite

Apart from the View 3, Wiko Malaysia has also introduced a “Lite” version that’s more affordable. The View 3 Lite comes with a smaller 6.09″ HD+ display and it runs on an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

For taking pictures, it gets a 13MP main + 2MP depth camera, while the front comes with a 5MP selfie shooter. Despite its cheaper price tag, the View 3 Lite still gets a 4,000mAh battery and it also charges via microUSB.

The Wiko 3 Lite is priced at RM449 and it is available in Night Blue, Blush Gold and Artic Bleen. It also comes with a 120-day 1-to-1 swap replacement warranty on top of the standard 1 year warranty. The device also comes with a back casing, screen protector and earphones. As an introductory offer, the View 3 Lite can be yours for RM369 from 14 to 16 June 2019 on the official store. — SoyaCincau