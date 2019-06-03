Samsung might kill a fan favourite feature on the Galaxy Note 10

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in two models and it isn’t clear if the headphone jack will be removed for both variants. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Samsung flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S and Note series have been pretty good all-rounders. Samsung is still the only smartphone maker to offer a microSD card expansion slot and a headphone jack on their top of the line models.

However, it seems that things might change with their upcoming Galaxy Note 10 according to serial leakster Ice Universe.

It was recently speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not carry any physical buttons, which is somewhat similar to the HTC U12+ or the Vivo APEX 2019.

According to Ice Universe, this button-less approach didn’t pass Samsung’s rigorous testing, so the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will retain the physical buttons.

Note10 pursues stability and maturity. In the first version, Note10 did not have physical buttons. It was very radical but it did not pass Samsung's rigorous testing, so the final version of Note10 still retains physical buttons. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2019

Unfortunately, when it comes to the 3.5mm headphone jack, the leakster shared that it isn’t optimistic.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in two models and it isn’t clear if the headphone jack will be removed for both variants.

Since the release of the RM499 Galaxy Buds, it appears that Samsung might be pushing true wireless audio as a standard moving forward.

The wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds were offered as a pre-order gift for the Galaxy S10 series and it was also included as standard with the Galaxy Fold.

If you look around, most flagships released today have already ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack including the Galaxy Fold.

The only flagship smartphones that still has it is the Samsung Galaxy S10, LG G8 ThinQ and the K20 Pro. — SoyaCincau