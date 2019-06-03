LG starts selling world’s first 8K OLED TV

Preorders for the LG 88Z9 open this week in South Korea, with availability in North America and Europe following in Q3 2019. — Picture courtesy of LG

SEOUL, June 3 — South Korean electronics manufacturer LG has announced the market launch of the world’s first 8K OLED TV (7,680 x 4,320 pixels).

Preorders open this week in South Korea, before this exceptional model lands in Europe and North America in summer 2019.

This TV is currently only offered in 88-inch format (model no. 88Z9) and is quite simply LG’s biggest OLED TV to date.

With its advanced panel featuring over 33 million pixels, this OLED TV promises lifelike colours, true blacks, very high contrast and a wide viewing angle. To deliver this level of performance, the TV integrates a second-generation Alpha 9 intelligent processor.

LG also announces that its TV will be compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in certain markets. In South Korea, this exceptional TV will sell for 50 million KRW, equivalent to around US$42,260 (RM177,090)!

It is still unclear when LG will start selling its spectacular “rollable” TV (model no. 65R9), which caused a stir at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas. This 65-inch 4K TV can roll up into its base, disappearing at the touch of a button.

LG had announced that it would be coming to market, but availability and price (no doubt astronomical) are yet to be confirmed. — AFP-Relaxnews

Preorders for the LG 88Z9 open this week in South Korea, with availability in North America and Europe following in Q3 2019. — Picture courtesy of LG