Huawei Mate 20 Pro now going for RM2,599 in Malaysia

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can now be yours for RM2,599. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Don’t need the crazy 50X Super Zoom? The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are currently being offered at an even lower price. Retailer Mobile2Go is offering the Mate 20 Pro at RM1,000 lower from its original launch price.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can now be yours for RM2,599. Meanwhile, the standard Mate 20 which also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now going for just RM2,099.

As a comparison, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was originally launched for RM3,599, while the Mate 20 was originally priced at RM2,799. If you’re interested, you can check out Mobile2Go.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39″ Quad HD+ dual-curved OLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Kirin 980 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable via its proprietary NM card.

For imaging, the device gets a 24MP selfie camera, while the rear gets a 40MP f/1.8 main, 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle and 8MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 3X optical zoom. Similar to the latest P30 Pro, it also gets a large 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge fast-charging via USB-C as well as reverse wireless charging.

The Mate 20 Pro comes with stereo speakers, which isn’t offered on the latest P30 series. You can learn more in our full review.

Huawei Mate 20

The non-Pro Mate 20 is a cheaper alternative which still packs a punch. It gets a flat 6.5″ Full HD+ display and it runs on the same top-of-the-line Kirin 980 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The cameras are a step down with a 12MP f1/.8 main, 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera for the rear.

Unlike the Mate 20 Pro, there’s no IP68 dust and water resistance and it gets a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery that comes with a 22.5W SuperCharge charger. For biometric security, the non-Pro model gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. — SoyaCincau