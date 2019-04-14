Origin Spring Sale offers discounts on popular titles

Get a hefty discount on the base Sims 4 game during the Origins Spring sale. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 14 — Origin had a Publisher's sale not too long ago but it's already running another sale from April 11-25. Here's a chance to pick up titles you were eyeing, for a decent discount.

The Sims 4 is on sale for just under S$19 (RM58) with various expansions also on sale for 40 per cent.

Here's some of the the other deals available right now:



Battlefield V: S$34.95 (50 per cent off)

Fifa 19: S$23.30 (67 per cent off)

Star Wars Battlefront II: S$5.23 (85 per cent off)

Or you could sign up for Origin Access which charges a monthly subscription for a decent stable of titles.

Check out the sale here.