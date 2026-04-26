HORSENS (Denmark), April 26 — It was more about curiosity than pressure in a high-stakes moment.

That was exactly how professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia responded as he delivered the winning point to save Malaysia’s blushes in a 3-2 victory over England in their Thomas Cup Group B opener at Forum Horsens here yesterday.

The world No. 82 held his nerve in the decider, turning what could have been a nervy finish into a composed performance to seal the tie for Malaysia as he defeated world No. 233 Nadeem Dalvi 21-13, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

Speaking to Bernama in a post-match interview, Zii Jia admitted the situation felt unfamiliar, but exciting rather than overwhelming.

“So this is also my first time playing the deciding game, I was curious how I was going to complete this mission, it’s very challenging.

“Pressure (in a decisive moment) was there, but not too much, it was more about being excited about dealing with the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, team captain Aaron Chia, who levelled the tie 1-1 for Malaysia with Soh Wooi Yik after defeating Oliver Butler-Samuel Jones 21-19, 21-13, said they took responsibility to bring Malaysia back into the match after first singles Justin Hoh lost to Harry Huang 19-21, 19-21 in the opening match.

Aaron said Justin’s defeat did not affect them mentally as they remained confident of delivering as Malaysia’s main hope in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Justin admitted he succumbed to pressure in his role as the first singles.

Second singles and world No. 51 Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin said he was disappointed with his performance after suffering a shock defeat to world No. 153 Cholan Kayan 16-21, 15-21.

National second doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun kept Malaysia alive with a 21-14, 21-14 win over Alex Green-Zach Russ, before Zii Jia rose to the occasion to secure a winning start for Malaysia.

Five-time champions Malaysia will play Finland on April 27 before concluding their Group B campaign against 2014 champions Japan on April 29. — Bernama